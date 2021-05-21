Osceola calendar: Events coming up

(OSCEOLA, IA) Live events are coming to Osceola.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osceola:

Osceola IA Chamber Main Street 4th Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Osceola, IA

A State of Iowa Sanctioned Qualifying Pedal Tractor Pull. To qualify the youngster must be at least 4 years old and up to 12 years old. Can not qualify for state if turns 14 (this year only...

Birding Hike @ Hickory Hills New Virginia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM

Join us for an early morning birding hike at Hickory Hills for a Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientist workshop! Hike the beautiful morning trails and learn tips about how to increase your...

Spring Workdays at JHC Lucas, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 Jericho Rd, Lucas, IA

We will be cleaning up, doing some repair work and getting the camp ready for summer ministry!

EBFHS Varsity Baseball @ Clarke Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:15 PM

Address: 800 N Jackson St, Osceola, IA

The Clarke (Osceola, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Eddyville, IA) on Friday, July 2 @ 5:30p. Game Details: Clarke High School-Osceola...

Osceola, IA - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage! Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 116 E Webster St, Osceola, IA

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this event THE FINEST LADIES NIGHT OUT The men of Exotic Legends Male...