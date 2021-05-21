newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola, IA

Osceola calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Osceola Post
Osceola Post
 1 day ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) Live events are coming to Osceola.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osceola:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GueRn_0a7Cbn6j00

Osceola IA Chamber Main Street 4th

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Osceola, IA

A State of Iowa Sanctioned Qualifying Pedal Tractor Pull. To qualify the youngster must be at least 4 years old and up to 12 years old. Can not qualify for state if turns 14 (this year only...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1gEZ_0a7Cbn6j00

Birding Hike @ Hickory Hills

New Virginia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM

Join us for an early morning birding hike at Hickory Hills for a Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientist workshop! Hike the beautiful morning trails and learn tips about how to increase your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkPZd_0a7Cbn6j00

Spring Workdays at JHC

Lucas, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 Jericho Rd, Lucas, IA

We will be cleaning up, doing some repair work and getting the camp ready for summer ministry!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvJVk_0a7Cbn6j00

EBFHS Varsity Baseball @ Clarke

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:15 PM

Address: 800 N Jackson St, Osceola, IA

The Clarke (Osceola, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Eddyville, IA) on Friday, July 2 @ 5:30p. Game Details: Clarke High School-Osceola...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Xyjz_0a7Cbn6j00

Osceola, IA - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage!

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 116 E Webster St, Osceola, IA

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this event THE FINEST LADIES NIGHT OUT The men of Exotic Legends Male...

Learn More
Osceola Post

Osceola Post

Osceola, IA
7
Followers
12
Post
71
Views
ABOUT

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Osceola, IA
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Event Venues#Sun May#Ia Ladies#Jackson St#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Hickory Hills#Live Content#Digital Formats#Early Morning#Digital Tools#Male Entertainers#Remote Audiences#Exotic Legends Male#Social#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Osceola, IAPosted by
Osceola Post

Ready for a change? These Osceola jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Osceola: 1. Safety Manager; 2. Customer Service Rep 27939; 3. Aquatic Center - Support Staff - Seasonal; 4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,925 per week; 5. Class A CDL Lease Purchase Truck Drivers; 6. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 7. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $47.78/Hour $1720/Weekly; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 9. Long Term Care Travel Nurse RN - $1728 per week in IA; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,557 per week;
Osceola, IAPosted by
Osceola Post

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Osceola

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Osceola: 1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 2. CDL-A Company Teams Dedicated Fleet; 3. Resource Center Veterinarian; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2438.64 / Week; 5. Residential Loan Officer (31339); 6. Systems Administrator; 7. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 8. Aquatic Center - Support Staff - Seasonal; 9. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
RetailPosted by
Osceola Post

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Osceola

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Osceola: 1. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required; 2. Life Insurance Sales Representative / Remote Position / $40K - $150K; 3. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $53.90/Hour $1940/Weekly; 4. Sales Rep - Home or Remote; 5. Road Flagger - $14-27/Hour; 6. Shipping and Receiving Associate - Starting at $15/hr; 7. Call Center Customer Service Representative; 8. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus + $1,150+/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time; 9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,925 per week; 10. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - $500 sign-on bonus!;
Adair County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright High Fire Danger Saturday The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and strong and gusty southwest winds will result in a high fire danger on Saturday. Sustained southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph are possible during the afternoon Saturday when the lowest relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent will occur. It is highly recommended to not do any burning on Saturday as fires could quickly become uncontrollable.
Osceola, IAosceolaiowa.com

Clay Street Park design finalized

At the April 15 Osceola Park Board meeting/work session the design for the West Clay Street Park were finalized. Pictured is the final design from two angles. I grew up in Osceola and live here still with my husband and son. I graduated with my Bachelor degree in Journalism and Mass Communications in 2017. I have work at the OST since January of 2018.