Osceola calendar: Events coming up
(OSCEOLA, IA) Live events are coming to Osceola.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osceola:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 100 S Main St, Osceola, IA
A State of Iowa Sanctioned Qualifying Pedal Tractor Pull. To qualify the youngster must be at least 4 years old and up to 12 years old. Can not qualify for state if turns 14 (this year only...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM
Join us for an early morning birding hike at Hickory Hills for a Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientist workshop! Hike the beautiful morning trails and learn tips about how to increase your...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:15 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 900 Jericho Rd, Lucas, IA
We will be cleaning up, doing some repair work and getting the camp ready for summer ministry!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:15 PM
Address: 800 N Jackson St, Osceola, IA
The Clarke (Osceola, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Eddyville, IA) on Friday, July 2 @ 5:30p. Game Details: Clarke High School-Osceola...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 116 E Webster St, Osceola, IA
Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this event THE FINEST LADIES NIGHT OUT The men of Exotic Legends Male...