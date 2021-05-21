You’re Welcome: Official Look at Jordan Fisher’s Impulse on ‘The Flash’
The CW just released its first official look at Jordan Fisher as the future speedster Bart Allen, aka Impulse. Kate Main, the costume designer for The Flash, designed the comics-accurate suit alongside a local Vancouver company, Ocean Drive, that has built many of the Arrowverse suits. Speaking of the comics, the official reveal has Fisher striking a pose very similar to the iconic Howard Porter splash page from The Flash #50 when Impulse made his triumphant return to DC Comics continuity.thenerdsofcolor.org