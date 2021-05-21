newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

You’re Welcome: Official Look at Jordan Fisher’s Impulse on ‘The Flash’

By Keith Chow
thenerdsofcolor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW just released its first official look at Jordan Fisher as the future speedster Bart Allen, aka Impulse. Kate Main, the costume designer for The Flash, designed the comics-accurate suit alongside a local Vancouver company, Ocean Drive, that has built many of the Arrowverse suits. Speaking of the comics, the official reveal has Fisher striking a pose very similar to the iconic Howard Porter splash page from The Flash #50 when Impulse made his triumphant return to DC Comics continuity.

thenerdsofcolor.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Jordan Fisher
Person
Jessica Parker Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Team Flash#Ocean Drive#Costume Designer#Dc Comics Continuity#Triumphant Return#Reveal#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Flash Is Bringing Back A Key Character For Its 150th Episode, And I'm Puzzled

Several months from now, The CW’s The Flash will celebrate a new achievement: reaching 150 episodes. It will be the second Arrowverse series to reach this milestone following Arrow itself, and fans don’t have to worry about The Flash’s 150th episode coming and going without kicking things up a notch. Along with Jordan Fisher debuting as Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, it’s also been confirmed that Jessica Parker Kennedy will be back as Nora West-Allen, a.k.a. XS. On the one hand, great! On the other hand, how will this happen given that Nora… well, she wasn’t in the best of shape the last time we saw her, to put it mildly.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Flash 150th Ep Sets Jessica Parker Kennedy Return; S07E08 Preview

With less than ten episodes to go until The CW's The Flash hits the 150th episode milestone, it's looking more and more like Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) might have to start setting some more chairs at the table for Thanksgiving this year. EW is reporting that Jessica Parker Kennedy is set to return to her role as Nora aka XS, the super couple's daughter from the future. While we know that Nora will be crossing paths with her future brother Jordan Fisher's Bart Allen aka Impulse, there's still the huge question of "How?" considering Nora was wiped from the timeline by the time the fifth season wrapped. First created for the comics by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo in 1994, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet. But due to his penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: "Family Matters, Part 2" Synopsis Released

There's already been a lot to take in in Season 7 of The Flash, as the hit The CW series has upended its status quo in some unexpected ways. A lot of that has revolved around both Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), who have been dealing with their own respective journeys. As the show's historic 150th episode draws near, we now have a new indication of exactly what the future holds for the beloved DC Comics couple. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Family Matters, Part 2", the eleventh episode of the series' seventh season. As the title would suggest, the episode is going to be the conclusion of an epic storyline with Barry and Iris, as Psych (Ennis Esmer) affects Central City. You can check out the synopsis below.
TV SeriesGizmodo

The Flash Teases Our First Glimpse at Impulse in Action

Dave Bautista doubles down on the end of his time as Drax. Penn Jillette reveals a suitably bonkers cameo for the Borderlands movie. Tom Cruise is trainward bound in a new look at Mission Impossible 7. Plus, Batwoman tackles racist policing, and what’s next on The Nevers. Spoilers now!. Guardians...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Timeless"

Last week on The Flash, Barry was faced with a horrifying truth about Speed Force Nora when she attacked and ultimately killed Alexa, the woman who was the embodiment of the Strength Force. The moment marked a turning point for Barry in his relationship with the Speed Force, making him realize that he would have to oppose the very thing that gives him his speed in order to protect the other forces. This week, in order to find a solution to the situation, Barry will have to turn to the only person he can think of who might be able to help: Timeless Wells.
PhotographyComicBook

The Flash: Set Photos Reveal First Look at Impulse

Canada Graphs, one of the most prolific spy photographers stalking the set of Vancouver-based film and TV projects, has dropped a first look at Jordan Fisher in the role of Bart Allen/Impulse. Better yet (for fans who like to be spoiled on this kind of thing, at least), the shot is of Impulse in full costume, goggles and all, in what looks like a fairly comics-accurate take on the look of the character. In the TV version, Bart will be the son, rather than the grandson, of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, and he will be appearing in the show's 150th episode, which will also include appearances by Jay Garrick, Nora West-Allen/XS, and Godspeed.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 spoilers: First photo of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen!

Down the road on The Flash season 7, you’re going to have a chance to see something very-much fun in the debut of Bart Allen. With that being said, it’s not going to be the same exact version of the character a.k.a. Impulse that you’ve seen in the comics. In the source material, he is the grandson of Barry and Iris. Here, he is simply their son.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Flash unveils first look at To All the Boys star as Impulse

The Flash just unveiled its next major new character. The official Instagram account of The CW show published a fist-look picture on Friday (May 21) of Netflix's To All the Boys star Jordan Fisher in costume as Impulse, aka Bart Allen. Playing the son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Flash's First Look At Bart Allen As Impulse Is Straight Out Of The Comics

It’s been a long time coming, but after seven seasons, The Flash is finally introducing one of the most integral members of the Scarlet Speedster’s mythos. In late March, it was announced that Jordan Fisher had been cast as Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, and he’ll recur throughout the final chunk of The Flash Season 7. Now we finally have our first look at Fisher’s Bart suited up as Impulse, and the picture is a nice homage to one of the character’s most memorable moments from the comics in recent years.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Kent Family Regroups in New Superman and Lois Trailer

The Kent Family Regroups in New Superman and Lois Trailer. Superman and Lois will return to the CW in just under a week. When we last saw the Kent family in Smallville, they were still in turmoil. While Superman/Clark Kent has been looking to stop Captain Luthor, Jordan Kent has not adjusted well to his new powers. At all. Unlike his father, Jordan seems to lack self control. And that can be deadly when you’re suddenly one of the most powerful individuals on Earth. Additionally, Jordan’s initial use of heat vision has inadvertently empowered other teenagers as well.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Preview: Can Barry & Iris Make The Save?

It was a pretty big week for The CW's The Flash, with viewers offered their first look at Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris's (Candice Patton) future son, Jordan Fisher's (To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You) Bart Allen aka speedster Impulse. With the recurring character set to debut to coincide with the long-running Arrowverse series' 150th episode, Bart will be running headlong into his sister, Jessica Parker Kennedy's Nora aka XS- though how that happens considering Nora current "status" will prove interesting. But before we get there, there's the matter of "Family Matters, Part 2"- with Team Flash along with Alexa (Sara Garcia) and Psych (Ennis Esmer) under attack from Deon (Christian Magby) and "Nora" (Michelle Harrison)- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's concluding chapter of the "Third Graphic Novel":