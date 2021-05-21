Licking calendar: Coming events

(LICKING, MO) Licking has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Licking area:

Alcoholics Anonymous Group Licking, MO

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 208 S Main St, Licking, MO

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Celebrate Recovery Houston, MO

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO

Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Raymondville School board meeting Raymondville, MO

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 135 W Hwy B, Raymondville, MO

Raymondville School board meeting is 6:30pm in the library media lab.

2021 August 1-6th Ride Duke, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 34709 Wood Road, Duke, MO

Cool off with your chair, in the famous Big Piney River and ride the trails of the rugged Ozarks! Limited Wi-FI access in the dining hall. 3 delicious home cooked hot meals a day, daily...

10th Aleiversary Bucyrus, MO

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

Our 10th Aleiversary is a celebration of 10 years(!) of fresh, local, independent craft beer in Bucyrus, MO. Join us for a fun-filled day of beer, music, beer, food, and beer at the Farm. All ages...