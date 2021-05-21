newsbreak-logo
Licking, MO

Licking calendar: Coming events

Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 1 day ago

(LICKING, MO) Licking has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Licking area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEYJN_0a7CbcOk00

Alcoholics Anonymous Group

Licking, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 208 S Main St, Licking, MO

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoYXl_0a7CbcOk00

Celebrate Recovery

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO

Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICE5l_0a7CbcOk00

Raymondville School board meeting

Raymondville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 135 W Hwy B, Raymondville, MO

Raymondville School board meeting is 6:30pm in the library media lab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZTyq_0a7CbcOk00

2021 August 1-6th Ride

Duke, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 34709 Wood Road, Duke, MO

Cool off with your chair, in the famous Big Piney River and ride the trails of the rugged Ozarks! Limited Wi-FI access in the dining hall. 3 delicious home cooked hot meals a day, daily...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8rXp_0a7CbcOk00

10th Aleiversary

Bucyrus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

Our 10th Aleiversary is a celebration of 10 years(!) of fresh, local, independent craft beer in Bucyrus, MO. Join us for a fun-filled day of beer, music, beer, food, and beer at the Farm. All ages...

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

