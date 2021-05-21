newsbreak-logo
Alva, OK

Coming soon: Alva events

Alva Post
Alva Post
 1 day ago

(ALVA, OK) Live events are coming to Alva.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXWvW_0a7CbGAs00

UTV Takeover - Waynoka, OK

Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Waynoka, OK

UTV Takeover is proud to announce that we will be returning to the hills of Waynoka, OK in 2021! The Little Sahara State Park will once again be the Central US’s only 4-day UTV community event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C85rp_0a7CbGAs00

Alva 6:30pm – Northwest Tech Center

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMjf1_0a7CbGAs00

Online Only Auction!

Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Mon May 24 , 2021 - 06:00PM i Online Only Auction, 1216 Sooner Dr., Fairview, OK Click to Map

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKAJL_0a7CbGAs00

Werner reunion 2021

Ringwood, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 52 County Rd 640, Ringwood, OK

Event in Ringwood, OK by Werner Family on Sunday, August 1 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7Q1L_0a7CbGAs00

Shopping Night Out Pop Up Event

Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: E Broadway E Broadway, Fairview, OK

Pop up shopping event at the Fairview Community Center. Support local small businesses. Socialize & shop local small businesses. Call Chamber 580-227-2527 for details or to secure your booth space.

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

