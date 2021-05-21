Coming soon: Alva events

(ALVA, OK) Live events are coming to Alva.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alva:

UTV Takeover - Waynoka, OK Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Waynoka, OK

UTV Takeover is proud to announce that we will be returning to the hills of Waynoka, OK in 2021! The Little Sahara State Park will once again be the Central US’s only 4-day UTV community event...

Alva 6:30pm – Northwest Tech Center Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Online Only Auction! Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Mon May 24 , 2021 - 06:00PM i Online Only Auction, 1216 Sooner Dr., Fairview, OK Click to Map

Werner reunion 2021 Ringwood, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 52 County Rd 640, Ringwood, OK

Event in Ringwood, OK by Werner Family on Sunday, August 1 2021

Shopping Night Out Pop Up Event Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: E Broadway E Broadway, Fairview, OK

Pop up shopping event at the Fairview Community Center. Support local small businesses. Socialize & shop local small businesses. Call Chamber 580-227-2527 for details or to secure your booth space.