newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Disputanta, VA

Disputanta calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 1 day ago

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Live events are lining up on the Disputanta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Disputanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEBYj_0a7CazLa00

Holy Spirit Encounter

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Apostle Stephen A. Garner - Speaker Ricka Riley - Psalmist Friday Night 7pm Saturday 10am - 3pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0FbO_0a7CazLa00

Memorial Day Pool Party

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 5000 Owens Way, Prince George, VA

Join us by the pool for a Memorial Day pool party with burgers and hot dogs on the grill! This event is open to Residents ONLY and we are encouraging social distancing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfwOX_0a7CazLa00

William and Minnie Roney Family Runion 2021

Fort Lee, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Building 9009, Battle Drive, Fort Lee, VA 23801

2021 Roney Family Reunion                                                                                                                                                        GREETINGS! Beautiful Roney Family, It’s been almost three years passed and we the Will Roger Roney Family will host the Tenth William and Minnie Roney Reunion. The facility at Fort Lee, Virginia has been reserved for July 25, 2021. It is recommended that you set aside this weekend so that we may continue with our plans. W

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhVOY_0a7CazLa00

Ladies Night Out Show - Prince George VA

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

BE READY FOR A RAISE IN BODY TEMPERATURE 🔥🔥 VIP & General Seating Available. We dedicate our talent to the Las Vegas Style Dancers seen on screen. Our exciting performance was inspired by those...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYAg1_0a7CazLa00

The Great Appomattox Duck Race and Festival 2021

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

The Great Appomattox River Duck Race & Festival. Fun at the river for the whole family!

Learn More
Disputanta Journal

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
1
Followers
19
Post
142
Views
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Lee, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Disputanta, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Memorial Day#Pool Party#Thu May 05#Sun Jul 07#Saturday 10am#Live Events#In Person Formats#Live Content#Psalmist#Venues#Va Join#Social Distancing#Music Clubs#Live Talks#Speaker Ricka Riley#Coffeehouses#Stand Up Comedy#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Petersburg, VARichmond.com

2007 Westover Ave, Petersburg, VA 23805

Stately brick and vinyl 2-story in Walnut Hill! This home offers 2,650 square feet, a formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room with crown molding and chair rail, a large comfortable family including high ceilings with exposed beams and a stone gas fireplace, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, and luxury vinyl plank floor, and a full bath on the 1st floor. The second floor features the spacious primary bedroom with hardwood floor and walk-closet, an attached additional sitting/sleeping room, 2 additional bedrooms, and another very large bedroom (accessed through bedroom 3) with it's own bath, carpet and ceiling fan. The home has natural gas heat and central air, a double width driveway, an oversized 1-car attached garage, a screened rear porch, 2 patios, a fenced-in dog run, and all on a double lot surrounded by beautiful landscaping and a full brick wall. Located in the quiet peaceful Walnut Hill area, this home offers comfort and convenience being close to Fort Lee and surrounding cities. Check it out!
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons events calendar

1. Putt It Forward 2020 - Imprint Charity Golf Tournament; 2. Amelia Campus - May 16 Service; 3. Breakfast With Tiffany; 4. National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; 5. Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course - May 22, 2021 (RICHMOND);
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Wilsons

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilsons: 1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 2. Life Insurance Agent; 3. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2160 per week in VA; 4. Service Manager; 5. Administrative Specialist; 6. In-Store Shopper (Immediately Hiring); 7. Package Handler (Immediate Openings!) - Earn up to $15.50/hr - With $500 Sign On Bonus; 8. Rental Car Cleaner - $12.70/hour; 9. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Booming Growth is Happening!; 10. Account Representative;
Prince George County, VARichmond.com

7344 Trailing Rock Rd, Prince George, VA 23875

Looking for "new"? This 1330 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty has it! New dimensional roof, new vinyl plank floors, new kitchen countertops, new kitchen sink and faucet, new hardware on newly painted kitchen cabinets, and new vanities, comfort height toilets, and faucets in the bathrooms. The home has been painted throughout, including all interior walls, doors, and trim! But it doesn't stop here....the work continues on the exterior! The screened porch has been stained, the shutters and all exterior doors have been painted. There is new vapor barrier in the crawlspace, and new gravel in the driveway! Add all these things with a nice sized living room, kitchen with eat-in area, primary bedroom with walk-in closet and bath, and 2 additional bedrooms, and you have a winning combination! And the detached shed is stick built and has a lean-to. Once you see this home, you'll want to own it!
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Disputanta, VAPosted by
Disputanta Journal

A job on your schedule? These Disputanta positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Disputanta-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Bilingual Customer Service Rep (Spanish / English) - Healthcare Program Assistance; 2. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 4. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Overnight Delivery Driver - Class B;