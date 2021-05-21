Disputanta calendar: What's coming up

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Live events are lining up on the Disputanta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Disputanta:

Holy Spirit Encounter Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Apostle Stephen A. Garner - Speaker Ricka Riley - Psalmist Friday Night 7pm Saturday 10am - 3pm

Memorial Day Pool Party Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 5000 Owens Way, Prince George, VA

Join us by the pool for a Memorial Day pool party with burgers and hot dogs on the grill! This event is open to Residents ONLY and we are encouraging social distancing!

William and Minnie Roney Family Runion 2021 Fort Lee, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Building 9009, Battle Drive, Fort Lee, VA 23801

2021 Roney Family Reunion GREETINGS! Beautiful Roney Family, It’s been almost three years passed and we the Will Roger Roney Family will host the Tenth William and Minnie Roney Reunion. The facility at Fort Lee, Virginia has been reserved for July 25, 2021. It is recommended that you set aside this weekend so that we may continue with our plans. W

Ladies Night Out Show - Prince George VA Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

BE READY FOR A RAISE IN BODY TEMPERATURE 🔥🔥 VIP & General Seating Available. We dedicate our talent to the Las Vegas Style Dancers seen on screen. Our exciting performance was inspired by those...

The Great Appomattox Duck Race and Festival 2021 Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

The Great Appomattox River Duck Race & Festival. Fun at the river for the whole family!