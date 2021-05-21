newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Iheanacho wins Leicester City’s Goal of the Season award

By Gbenga Adewoye
goal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nigeria international has been rewarded for his impressive showings in front of goal after he was honoured with an award. Kelechi Iheanacho has won the Leicester City Goal of the Season award for his wonder strike against Crystal Palace in April. The 24-year-old scored the match-winning goal in the...

www.goal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Dennis Praet
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
James Maddison
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
James Justin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester Square#Manchester City#Leicester City#Tottenham Hotspur#Lcfc#The Premier League Player#European#African#King Power Stadium#Strike#Cameroon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester City: How the Foxes can avoid similar implode this season

Leicester City finds themselves in an all-familiar déjà vu scenario again this season. The scramble to secure a spot for next season’s UCL now looks stiff. Perhaps to feel assured of an expected outcome is not a logical frame of thought when you are talking about your team’s chances in football. After yesterday’s disastrous evening, the Foxes would surely be experiencing the unwelcoming flashbacks to recount last season’s major slip.
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Vardy struggling to command place on Double Gameweek 35 radar

Goals: James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) | Jonny Evans (£5.6m) Assists: Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) | Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) Red cards: Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) Bonus points: Ward-Prowse x3, Evans x2, Alex McCarthy x1 (£4.4m) VARDLY WORKING. Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.3m) audition for a place in Double Gameweek 35 squads did not go as well...
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Iheanacho’s Leicester Underdog as FA Cup Final Airs On StarTimes

Chelsea will face Leicester City for the FA Cup final in Wembley on Saturday at 5:15 pm. The match will air live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel. The FA Cup final will be immediately followed by the Coppa Italia final on May 19 and Europa League final on May 26 and then cascade to Euro 2020. All matches will air on StarTimes basic bouquet at N1700 monthly (antenna users) or smart bouquet at N2200 (dish users).
Soccerchatsports.com

Can Isaac Success step out of Iheanacho's shadow next season?

Having broken a two-year duck on the final day of the Championship, we may finally get to see the Watford striker fulfil some of his potential. If Kelechi Iheanacho’s predictably droll post-FA Cup final celebrations on Saturday night brought anything to the mind, it is the significance of sliding doors moments, both in life and in football.
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Iheanacho: I Never Lost Faith In Myself

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho insists he always believe in his ability to turn things around during his difficult spell at the club. Iheanacho has played second fiddle to Jamie Vardy since linking up with the Foxes and the arrival of Ayoze Perez further pushed him down the pecking order.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Leicester’s route to the FA Cup final

Leicester have reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1969. The Foxes have never won the competition, losing four finals. Here, the PA news agency looks at their route to Wembley. Third round: Stoke 0 Leicester 4, January 9. James Justin’s screamer and goals from Marc Albrighton,...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Leicester City 2-4 Newcastle United: A Callum Wilson double all but secures Magpies safety

Newcastle United all but secured their Premier League safety with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Leicester started strong with Newcastle number one Martin Dubravka making two early saves to keep the score 0-0. It was Loanee Joe Willock who increased his profile run of goalscoring form after poaching the ball from Çağlar Söyüncü and cooly finishing it past Kasper Schmeichel to kick things off in the Magpies' rout.
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Triple Gameweek 35 – head-to-head comparisons: Kelechi Iheanacho vs Jamie Vardy

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Two Leicester assets who will no doubt feature heavily in teams up and down the country, picking between them is a difficult one ahead of this weekend. When deciding between the two the choice really comes down to trust and more specifically, do we trust Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) to keep up this incredible streak of form he is on? Another goal involvement at the weekend has now seen the Nigerian amass nine goals and two assists in the last eight gameweeks. This has led to 75 points being scored at an average of 9.74 points per gameweek, far above Jamie Vardy’s (£10.3m) current average for the season. Indeed, before the announcement of Man Utd’s triple gameweek there was, and still is, an argument that Iheanacho should be the premier captaincy choice this gameweek.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Premier League predictions: Kelechi Iheanacho to star in Leicester win at Manchester United, Eberechi Eze can trouble Southampton in goal-fest

Jones Knows provides his predictions and betting insights into the midweek action. He thinks Leicester can secure their top-four status with a win at Man Utd. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comeback kings did it again on Sunday, taking their points haul to 31 for points gained from losing positions this season. Only Newcastle United's return of 34 points in the 2001/02 season from losing positions betters what United have produced in the turnaround stakes this season and they still have four games to surpass them. They can be backed at 12/1 with Sky Bet to win this game from behind. I've seen worse bets.
Premier LeagueAS.com

Leicester 2-4 Newcastle: results, summary and goals

Match ends, Leicester City 2, Newcastle United 4. 94' Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Newcastle United 4. 93' Attempt Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Fernández with a headed pass. 92'...