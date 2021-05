The Defense Innovation Unit is building a talent-on-demand app for service members with digital experience to be matched with jobs they can apply their skills to. “Gig Eagle” is like an Uber for talent, as Sarah Pearson, commercial artificial intelligence program manager for DIU, described it. The military has members across different components, from regular enlisted members to reserves and the National Guard, that give them time to spend in the private sector when they are not on active duty. Those different experiences they gain while outside of the military can now be used through Gig Eagle, said Pearson, who served in the Navy before working in the Silicon Valley.