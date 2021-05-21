newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

5 predictions for the future of e-commerce

By Ethan Choi
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBut what we found was shocking: The U.S. was only approximately 8% penetrated — only 8% for arguably the most advanced economy in the world!. We’ve had a close eye on the rate of e-commerce penetration globally ever since. Despite e-commerce growth skyrocketing over the past year, the reality is the U.S. has still only reached an e-commerce penetration rate of around 17%. During the last 18 months, we’ve closed the gap to South Korea and China’s e-commerce penetration of more than 25%, but there is still much progress to be made.

techcrunch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#E Commerce#Market Growth#Online Retail#Online Marketplace#Capital Growth#Megatrend#Gmv#E Commerce Growth#E Commerce Adoption#E Commerce Penetration#Predictions#Independence Marketplaces#Merchants#Marketplace Fees#D2c Retail#Progress#Gap#Early Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Country
China
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Hot Startups : Latest News And Updates On Daily Roundup

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global IoT Platforms Market Forecast, Share, Size, Trends 2021 | Insights & Trends By – PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft

The Global IoT Platforms Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The IoT Platforms research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global IoT Platforms Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle, AmazonÃÂ , Telit, General Electric, Gemalto, Zebra Technologies, AT&T, Xively (LogMeIn), Aeris, Exosite, Particle, Ayla Networks, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Teezle operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

x15ventures, a Venture Scaling Initiative by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Launches Platform for Helping Digital Businesses

which is Commonwealth Bank of Australia‘s venture-scaling division, has introduced a stand-alone or independent platform for helping new digital initiatives and business owners with fulfilling regulatory, risk and compliance requirements – which are part of scaling operations. The “xStack” platform is based on a tech platform that operates separately...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

The future of digital customer experience

We are organizing the “Future of Digital Customer Experience webinar” on May 24, 2021, at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET to understand how digital transformation impacts the future of customer experience and what steps companies can take to better their customer experience. In this new digital era, companies need to customize their...
Businessaithority.com

Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content and Data Intelligence to Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology and B2B services companies, announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science’s demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.
MarketseMarketer

US Mobile Payments Forecast 2021

Mobile proximity and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments have hit the mainstream, thanks to a pandemic-driven upswing in digital payments that is set to last. This trend is leading providers to diversify their offerings and compete for share of the market. THREE KEY QUESTIONS THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER:. What is driving user...
Technologycryptonews.com

What Role Could NFTs Play In E-Commerce?

Justin Banon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Boson Protocol, a dCommerce ecosystem using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) encoded with game theory. At the advent of Web 2.0, the now ubiquitous e-commerce platforms were presented and sold as a fairer alternative to how business was done up to that point. The premise seemed simple: connect buyers and sellers and automate the process as much as possible by using cutting edge software to create a fair and competitive sharing economy that would benefit all parties. However, it didn't play out quite like that.
Drinksbuffalonynews.net

Rooshine Launches New E-Commerce Platform for UK Customers

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ('Rooshine' or the 'Company'), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce the launch of its new E-Commerce site at DrinkRooshine.com. The Company has engaged AlphaGeek, a UK-Based end-to-end digital marketing firm in a multi-engagement partnership focused on ROI-based advertising and marketing as well as web-development. The aim of the partnership is to increase brand awareness and drive customer acquisition and retention through the use of targeted marketing across various social media platforms. This strategy will initially focus on the Company's two initial products: Rooshine First Mate Whisky and Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum, which can now be purchased at the following links available by customers across the UK:
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

aelf Leading Blockchain Technology Innovation Center in Tianjin

China has adopted aelf Enterprise as the first underlying infrastructure of the blockchain to meet the needs of Tianjin’s blockchain technology application in the future. On May 21st local time, Tianjin Blockchain Technology Innovation Center was officially unveiled at the opening ceremony of the Tianjin National New Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development Pilot Zone Summit Forum. The Tianjin Blockchain Technology Innovation Center, led and founded by aelf, is buttressed by the Chinese government from the perspectives of policies, business land, community, talents, and many more. Technical-wise, it is comprehensively approved and willingly supported by Tsinghua fellow – Weimin Zheng.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rebound on trade data, Wall Street tech rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against the U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a tech-led rebound on Wall Street, while upbeat exports data lifted investor sentiment and eased concerns about cryptocurrencies. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 24.83 points, or 0.79%, at 3,187.11, by 0129 GMT, rebounding from a 0.34% decline in the previous session. ** The benchmark index is set to close the week higher with a gain of more than 1% so far. ** Among technology heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.14% and 1.63%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and mobile messenger operator Kakao added 2.28% and 4.85%, respectively. ** Lifting investor appetite for riskier assets was data that showed South Korean exports had surged 53.3% on-year during the first 20 days of May, helped by strong chip and car sales and higher demand from China and the United States. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 106.7 billion won ($94.68 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,132.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 111.05. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.101%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.123%. ($1 = 1,126.9100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MarketsCoinTelegraph

HaloDAO stablecoin marketplace raises $3.5M in seed investments

HaloDAO, a decentralized marketplace for stablecoins, has raised $3.5 million in seed investments, setting the stage for the creation of an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem for swapping, borrowing and lending. Founded by former employees of ConsenSys, HaloDAO aims to develop liquid markets for stablecoins beyond the U.S. dollar. As part of...
BusinessData Center Knowledge

SK Hynix Wins Europe’s Approval for $9 Billion Intel Unit Deal

Shinhye Kang (Bloomberg) -- European regulators cleared SK Hynix Inc.’s $9 billion acquisition of Intel Corp.’s Nand storage unit, taking another step toward sealing a deal to strengthen the Asian chipmaker’s position in the booming memory market. The European Commission has granted approval for the acquisition, the regulator said in...
Industryaircargoworld.com

Airfreight: The new ‘sole’ of the footwear industry’s logistics operations?

A COVID-driven boom in e-commerce has increased the footwear industry’s reliance on airfreight, a trend that is likely to continue. Airfreight has always played a crucial role in the U.S. footwear industry, where 99% of shoes are imported and 93% come from countries like China and Vietnam, according to Matt Priest, CEO and president of […]
Agriculturegroundalerts.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Trend, Technology Innovations and Growth Prediction 2020-2025

According to business intelligence report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, Covid-19 pandemic will have lasting impact on industry sphere, based on which growth matrix for 2020-2025 is formulated. . Request a sample Report of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2441541?utm_source=groundalerts.com&utm_medium=SK. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture...
Economynddist.com

How the Circular Economy Can Transform Manufacturing

In a resource-constrained world, there is a noticeable trend of companies opting into the circular economy model. For manufacturers, this shift involves a move away from the “take-make-dispose” linear economy and a step towards increased responsibility over the total lifecycle of a product and its environmental impact. But to close the loop, manufacturers need to embrace change and learn to adapt their processes and products.
Computer ScienceTechRepublic

Report: Low-code tech is the future for businesses and entrepreneurs

New low-code and no-code technologies make it easier to design and develop applications, Creatio says. As businesses continue to focus on digital transformation, embracing technology that can lower the barrier to entry is a critical strategy. A new report from the software company Creatio, "The State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021," highlights exactly how a move toward low-code/no-code tech has a role in this process, helping businesses simplify development and automate processes.
Video GamesTechCrunch

Extra Crunch roundup: Jam City SPAC, startup PR, telemedicine market map, more

“Jam City is a bit like Zynga, but unless you are a mobile-gaming aficionado, you might not have heard of it,” he writes. Since its launch, Jam City has raised upwards of $300 million, including a $145 million round in 2019. At the time, the company was riding high after signing a deal with Disney to adapt some of the media giant’s intellectual property, which includes brands like Marvel, Fox and Pixar.
BusinessTechCrunch

Mio, a social commerce startup focused on smaller cities and rural areas in Vietnam, raises $1M seed

The startup, which currently focuses on fresh groceries and plans to expand into more categories, announced today it has raised $1 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Venturra Discovery and Golden Gate Ventures. Other participants included iSeed SEA, DoorDash executive Gokul Rajaram and Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founders of Indian social commerce unicorn Meesho.