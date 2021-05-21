newsbreak-logo
Fort Plain, NY

Live events on the horizon in Fort Plain

Posted by 
Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 1 day ago

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Live events are coming to Fort Plain.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Plain area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cI64o_0a7CarHm00

Craig R. Smith, Sr.

St Johnsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Center St, St Johnsville, NY

ST. JOHNSVILLE – Mr. Craig R. Smith, Sr., 71, of Dolgeville, New York, in the Town of Oppenheim, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMmWy_0a7CarHm00

Fort Klock Opening Day

St Johnsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 7214 NY-5, St Johnsville, NY

Fort Klock Opening Day at Fort Klock Historic Restoration, Canajoharie, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXPFW_0a7CarHm00

CVFD Drive Thru Brook’s BBQ

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 12:30 PM

Mark your calendar for the Canajoharie Annual Brook’s BBQ Fundraiser!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181mIg_0a7CarHm00

Schoharie County NY Golf Tournament

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 154 Golf Club Rd, Canajoharie, NY

Schoharie County NY Golf TournamentTickets:Golf Single Ticket: $50.00Golf Team Foursome: $195.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cepde_0a7CarHm00

Seminar for Golden Retriever Club of CNY

St Johnsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

RESCHEDULED from 2020 due to COVID-19 - dates to be announced Save the dates! Details to come! Hosted by the Golden Retriever Club of Central NY, this seminar will be held in Syracuse, NY. Join us...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

