newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays infielder Mike Brosseau gives tour of his glove collection

By Kevin Lewis
ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "Five gamers, one trainer." That means five for game use and one for warm-ups. Six gloves. That's how many mitts Rays infielder Mike Brosseau brings with him to the ballpark for every game. The 27-year-old utility player mostly plays third and first base, but he's seen action at second base and the outfield as well. Brosseau has different gloves for different positions, based on pocket size and how they close around the baseball. He played shortstop in college, but he hasn't made it there in the big leagues — yet. But he still keeps a shortstop glove, just in case.

www.abcactionnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Brosseau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Glove#The Outfield#Tonight#Office Depot#The Big Leagues#The Blue Jays#Infielder Mike Brosseau#Rays Infielder#Shortstop#Warm Ups#Pocket Size#Dunedin#Fla#St Petersburg#Collection#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Stroman (3 HRs) struggles as Mets fall

It turned out to be a very bad weekend for the Mets. Right-hander Marcus Stroman was hurt by the long ball Sunday afternoon as New York lost to Tampa Bay, 7-1, at Tropicana Field, completing the Rays' three-game sweep. New York dropped to 18-16, but they remain in first place...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers make another strange move

The Yoshi Tsutsugo Era for the Tampa Bay Rays was a disappointment. The Japanese slugger was expected to add another powerful bat with solid on base skills to the Rays lineup, but he was never able to have that production translate to the majors. It was not much of a surprise when the Rays designated Tsutsugo for assignment on Tuesday.
MLBSFGate

N.Y. Mets-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays fourth. Austin Meadows flies out to shallow center field to Dominic Smith. Ji-Man Choi singles to right center field. Brandon Lowe reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ji-Man Choi out at second. Manuel Margot homers to left field. Brandon Lowe scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBlindyssports.com

Dodgers acquire Yoshi Tsutsugo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers added some bench depth this weekend, acquiring corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tsutsugo, 29, had been designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal.
MLBCovers.com

Yankees vs Rays Picks: Tampa Gives the Bombers Fits

After a light MLB slate on Monday, we have plenty of betting action today with all 30 teams taking the field. One of those contests is a clash between American League East rivals, with the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off a three-game set at Tropicana Field.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 42: Rays vs New York Mets — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 10:50 a.m. After two straight wins over the Mets, the Rays have a chance to sweep the series on Sunday. Tampa Bay (22–19), which has won three straight, also can move four games above .500 for the first time this season. The Rays also can clinch the team’s first winning home stand (3–2 so far), after going 3–4 and 4–6 on the first two stretches at Tropicana Field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Wyatt Mathisen Acquired by Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday

After Sunday’s series sweep of the New York Mets at Tropicana Field the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade. The Rays acquired Wyatt Mathisen from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash consideration. Lots of cash and players to be named later going around these last few days. Mathisen was...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

2 Mets players leave with injuries as Rays finish series sweep

Marcus Stroman had allowed just three home runs in seven starts this season entering Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays promptly doubled that total. The Mets starter allowed three home runs as the Rays finished off a three-game sweep with a 7-1 victory on Sunday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. The Mets were limited to only two hits, marking the fourth time this season they finished a game with two hits.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the last game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Following a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the series on Friday, the New York Mets are now 18-14. New York is still a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, maintaining their first place position. The loss ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. At 2.90, the Mets have the best team ERA in MLB.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Zunino sitting for Rays Thursday night

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino will not start in Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kevan Smith will start at catcher over Zunino and bat seventh. numberFire’s models project Smith for 8.9 FanDuel points and he has a $2,000 salary on Thursday. Per...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Zunino catching for Rays on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Zunino will catch for right-hander Tyler Glasnow and bat seventh versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Kevan Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zunino for 8.1 FanDuel points...
MLBESPN

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBlindyssports.com

Marcus Stroman, Mets aim to avert sweep by Rays

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is looking to keep his club from being swept. The right-hander gets the nod in Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. The teams will play their second straight matinee after Tampa Bay recorded a 12-5 rout of the Mets on Saturday afternoon.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Meadows batting second for Rays Sunday; Mike Brosseau sitting

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Austin Meadows as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Meadows will start at designated hitter and bat second, while Randy Arozarena moves to left field, Brandon Lowe drops to second base, and Mike Brosseau moves to the bench. Meadows has...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Josh Fleming helps Rays secure series sweep vs. Mets

Manuel Margot and Willy Adames belted two-run homers, starter Josh Fleming fired five shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Mets with a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays' series sweep of the National League East club pushed their winning streak to...
MLBNewsday

Tampa-born Pete Alonso thrilled that Mets are playing Rays in his hometown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Alonso woke up Friday in his own bed, in his own house. He repped the Buccaneers by wearing his Tom Brady jersey. He got to see his dad, Peter Alonso, on his birthday, delivering a present in person. And he drove his own car to work — to Tropicana Field, the major-league ballpark of his youth.