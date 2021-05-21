Rays infielder Mike Brosseau gives tour of his glove collection

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "Five gamers, one trainer." That means five for game use and one for warm-ups. Six gloves. That's how many mitts Rays infielder Mike Brosseau brings with him to the ballpark for every game. The 27-year-old utility player mostly plays third and first base, but he's seen action at second base and the outfield as well. Brosseau has different gloves for different positions, based on pocket size and how they close around the baseball. He played shortstop in college, but he hasn't made it there in the big leagues — yet. But he still keeps a shortstop glove, just in case.