Saugus Catholics Collaborative in-person mass restrictions lifted effective May 29
Saugus Catholics Collaborative issued the following press release. Blessed Sacrament Parish and St. Margaret's Parish are happy to announce that, following the new guidelines from the Archdiocese of Boston, and effective May 29, vaccinated churchgoers will no longer be required to wear masks in church, and the churches will not be required to maintain social distancing in the pews during services.