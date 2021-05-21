Rockport calendar: What's coming up

(ROCKPORT, MA) Live events are coming to Rockport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockport:

Guided Tour through the Lane Gallery to the Lane House Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 27 Pleasant St, Gloucester, MA

This tour starts in the Cape Ann Museum’s newly reinstalled Fitz Henry Lane Gallery, then continues with a walk down to the Lane House overlooking Gloucester’s working waterfront. The Museum is...

Open House - 4:00PM TO 6:00PM Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Old Garden Beach! The Headlands neighborhood! Two-Family! Live year round in your vacation home on Cape Ann. Enter the 2-story main unit from the covered front porch into a warm and inviting...

Gloucester Blues Festival Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24 Hough Ave, Gloucester, MA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Free Family Yoga @ CAM Green Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 13 Poplar St, Gloucester, MA

Pose like a sculpture on the lawn of the Cape Ann Museum Green with Erin McKay from Treetop Yoga. During this four-week series, parents and elementary school-age children can do yoga together...

Concert View: Castle of Our Skins Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 37 Main St, Rockport, MA

Gabriela Díaz, violin | Christian Casiano, violin | Ashleigh Gordon, viola | Francesca McNeeley, cello | Rane Moore, clarinet Celebrate Black artistry through music and learn about important...