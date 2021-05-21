newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, MA

Rockport calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 1 day ago

(ROCKPORT, MA) Live events are coming to Rockport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QL5s_0a7Caosp00

Guided Tour through the Lane Gallery to the Lane House

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 27 Pleasant St, Gloucester, MA

This tour starts in the Cape Ann Museum’s newly reinstalled Fitz Henry Lane Gallery, then continues with a walk down to the Lane House overlooking Gloucester’s working waterfront. The Museum is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1vB1_0a7Caosp00

Open House - 4:00PM TO 6:00PM

Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Old Garden Beach! The Headlands neighborhood! Two-Family! Live year round in your vacation home on Cape Ann. Enter the 2-story main unit from the covered front porch into a warm and inviting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vlx1Z_0a7Caosp00

Gloucester Blues Festival

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24 Hough Ave, Gloucester, MA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDMmR_0a7Caosp00

Free Family Yoga @ CAM Green

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 13 Poplar St, Gloucester, MA

Pose like a sculpture on the lawn of the Cape Ann Museum Green with Erin McKay from Treetop Yoga. During this four-week series, parents and elementary school-age children can do yoga together...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kI483_0a7Caosp00

Concert View: Castle of Our Skins

Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 37 Main St, Rockport, MA

Gabriela Díaz, violin | Christian Casiano, violin | Ashleigh Gordon, viola | Francesca McNeeley, cello | Rane Moore, clarinet Celebrate Black artistry through music and learn about important...

Learn More
Rockport Bulletin

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport, MA
4
Followers
17
Post
79
Views
ABOUT

With Rockport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester, MA
Government
City
Rockport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
Rockport, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Ann Museum#Live Events#Live Music#House Music#Community Events#Sun May#The Cape Ann Museum#Cdc#The Cape Ann Museum Green#Thu May 05#Poplar St#Treetop Yoga#Fitz Henry Lane Gallery#Lane House#Live Year Round#Headlands#Live Content#Live Formats#Stand Up Comedy#Live Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
News Break
Yoga
Related
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Memories of Eileen Ford

Eileen Ford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and staff at the Seacoast Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Gloucester. Most people on Cape Ann will remember Eileen for her 30 years of monthly columns, “Insights and Outbursts,” in the Gloucester Daily Times and for her production and hosting of her cable TV show, “Cape Ann Conversations,” in which she shared both joy and distress. But there was so much more to Eileen that many may not know.
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

What's coming up at Cape Ann libraries

2 Dale Ave., Gloucester -- 978-281-9763 -- http://sawyerfreelibrary.org. The Sawyer Free Library is now open for select onsite services, six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors should keep visits to 30 minutes or less. The library has implemented extensive preventative measures and controls to keep staff and patrons as safe as possible. All staff and visitors must wear masks, practice physical distancing and all public spaces have limited capacities.
Essex County, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cousins coming to town

Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins, Jr. has been appointed the city'stemporary chief administrative officer. Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will be specifically helping Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken with the budget “and whatever she needs me to help her with,” he stold the Times on Monday while driving to Gloucester to meet with the mayor.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann religion news, services

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Annisquam Village Church at the corner of Washington and Leonard streets. Peter and Sandy Lawrence stepped forward and made a gift that enabled the church to install the solar panels in mid April. “We hope that this gift will serve...
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann news in brief

ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library hosts a Zoom Pop-up Art class on Saturday, May 22, with animator Lottie Reiniger, a pioneer of silhouette animation. Create your own shadow box theater using a story you already know or one from your imagination, as well as making silhouettes of characters and props. Kits for this project are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Bring the kit to class along with a pencil, markers, glue stick, tape, scissors, and flashlight. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Kits are limited, so register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to reserve yours and and your Zoom login information.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Fishtown Local: Pandemic boogie

Come on now, admit it: How many times have you walked halfway toward a store from your car and realized you’ve forgotten your mask? As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”. Back you schlep, feeling like a dope. This week, this dope has seen several other people do the instant about-face and retreat to their car to re-equip. The good news is that this shows it probably won’t be too hard to get back to our old “normal” ways after this pandemic subsides. No mask is our natural default behavior. So is shaking hands and palling around having conversations with old friends. We’re more than halfway there if you’ve had the shots.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

Cape Ann Artisans to host spring tour

The Cape Ann Artisans will once again be opening their studios to the public for the 38th annual Spring Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-6. The tour is self-guided and includes 14 unique studios and 15 artisans covering a wide range of media including ceramic arts, painting, jewelry, mixed media, quilting, mosaics and weaving. To get a taste of the tour, art lovers are encouraged to watch the newly produced video that features one-minute cameos with each of the artisans. It can be found on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

WOODS TO WRITING DESK: Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Rockport Town Meeting takes 7-plus hours to tackle warrant

ROCKPORT — More than 400 of Rockport's registered voters spent most of their Saturday deciding a variety of town issues at Annual Town Meeting this Saturday. The marathon meeting ran from a little after 9:30 a.m. to just after 4:30 p.m. More than 30 articles were voted on, from approving $32 million budget, land preservation and clarifications in the town's zoning bylaws to failing term limits for selectmen.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Talk of the Times: New floor put down in field house

There's something new — and gray — underfoot at Gloucester High School's Benjamin A. Smith Field House. A new floor covering purchased by the school district to protect the newly renovated field house parquet has been installed, Superintendent Ben Lummis told Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the School Committee on Thursday night via email.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Rockport, MAPosted by
Rockport Bulletin

Check out these homes on the Rockport market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commanding an ideal anchorage on Gloucester's coveted Eastern Point, 'Stoneacre' sits at tide's edge and floats above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves seemingly at arm's reach from every room, a cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double moorings. Constructed of hand-cut granite block and set deep in granite ledge, the home is aptly named and built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer. Drive through the hand-carved wooden gates and enter a world where all is 'luxury, peace and pleasure.' The home's lavish scale'9+ bedrooms, 6 full baths, 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, 10,000 sf of living space (plus 6,000+ sf of partially finished space on the 3rd floor)'is balanced by interior spaces of understated elegance and ease. With its immaculate grounds and fortress-like construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY0NDA5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valerie Post, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjY1NTU4OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Open 4/10 & 4/11 or by appointment. Register in person so that everyone can experience a safe socially distanced private showing experience observing Covid19 Protocol (complete Covid19 paperwork online in advance, masks required) Offers Due Tuesday 4/13/2021 by 5 p.m. This home was designed to maximize its secluded setting and framed against an idyllic backdrop of mature trees. Ideally situated to support walking access to all area amenities including Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck, Gloucester Stage including all area amenities in East Gloucester in particular Bass Rocks Golf and Tennis Club. Support your seasonal and year round appetite to get outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle on the North Shore and enjoy enviable seclusion flavored with oceanic breezes and a dramatic landscape. This treasure is just minutes from downtown and offered in exceptional condition, featuring all new windows and doors, new siding, insulation, interior and exterior paint and so much more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1NUE43MjgxMDEwNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Around Cape Ann: Art associations opening this weekend

Artworks of all kinds will be available for viewing in diverse shows on Cape Ann as spring ushers in the opening of local arts associations. Celebrating its 99th season, the North Shore Arts Association will present opening shows featuring its artist members, associate artist members, and an exhibition of contemporary works. These shows are free to the public at its galleries at 11 Pirates Lane in East Gloucester, starting Saturday. May 15.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Today's worthy causes

CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lobstermen return to water, set pots

When last we saw Joe Mondello in early April, he was standing in front of a mountain of 550 traps —Mount Mondello — that were dry-dock casualties of Massachusetts' decision to close its waters to commercial lobstering on March 5. The closure, enacted to help mitigate the possibility of gear...