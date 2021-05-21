newsbreak-logo
Port Saint Joe, FL

Port St Joe events calendar

Port St Joe Voice
 1 day ago

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Port St Joe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port St Joe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOPHY_0a7Can0600

Vacation Bible School

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1001 Constitution Dr, Port St Joe, FL

Vacation Bible School at First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, Sumatra, United States on Mon Jun 21 2021 at 09:00 am to Fri Jun 25 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZ4qK_0a7Can0600

Luke and Kaylee at The Brick Wall (Port St. Joe, FL)

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL

Nashville based Country/Pop Duo Luke and Kaylee are excited to be bringing their show back to The Brick Wall in Port St. Joe, FL on Saturday, May 29th from 7 PM to 10 PM! Come on out and enjoy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvZfb_0a7Can0600

Sea Urchin Round-Up!

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: Port St Joe, FL

Bring your own boat, gloves and snorkeling gear and join us in removing sea urchins from seagrass beds in St. Joe Bay! We will provide maps and gps locations showing where to collect urchins and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kt5hU_0a7Can0600

Trail Riding Day Course

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 8899 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL

Trail Riding Day Course at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456, Port Saint Joe, United States on Sat Jun 05 2021 at 10:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lf35O_0a7Can0600

Bingo By the Bay

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Every Monday, until Sep 28, 2020... Bingo by the Bay every Monday at 7 pm. Bring the whole family for fun and games! Your first Bingo card is free. If you want additional cards, they are $2 each...

Port St Joe, FL
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Florida Statewtvy.com

Northwest Florida communities get $111 million for infrastructure following Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than $111 million is coming to the panhandle for Hurricane Michael relief from the state of Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop Thursday morning in Panama City Beach to make the announcement. He said 22 communities in our area will be awarded the money through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program. The program is designed to provide funding for local governments to rebuild and harden infrastructure to prevent or reduce losses from future disasters.
Port Saint Joe, FLWJHG-TV

Two Staten Island Ferries at the Port St. Joe Shipyard

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visitors to Port St. Joe may have felt like they were having deja vu, but yes, there are in fact two similar vessels sitting at the Port St. Joe Shipyard. Two Staten Island Ferries are currently undergoing more work at the facility. ”And then...