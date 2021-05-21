newsbreak-logo
Puffs Plus Tissues 8-Pack Only $7.95 Shipped Each on Amazon | Just $1 Per Family-Size Box

By Jessica
hip2save.com
 1 day ago

Hop on over to Amazon where they are offering $10 off the purchase of three select household items. As one idea, you can snag three Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues Family-Size Boxes 8-Packs for just $7.95 each when you add three to your cart.

hip2save.com
Shoppingforthemommas.com

ShopRite: Babybel Plus Product JUST $0.99 Each Thru 5/15

ShopRite: Babybel Plus Product JUST $0.99 Each Thru 5/15

Thru 5/15, Babybel Plus Product is priced at $1.99 each. Plus we have $1/1 Babybel...
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Sealy 8" Foam Mattress in a Box (Queen Size) $234.99

Sealy 8" Foam Mattress in a Box (Queen Size) $234.99

Woot has the Sealy 8" Foam Mattress in a Box (Queen Size) for a low $234.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This normally retails for $299, so you're saving 21% off the list price with this deal.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Eddie Bauer Stowaway 25L Packs only $16, plus more!

Eddie Bauer Stowaway 25L Packs only $16, plus more!

Today only, Eddie Bauer is offering an extra 20% off select Packs and free shipping on orders $29.99+ when you use the promo code PACKSALE at checkout!. Stowaway 25L Pack – $20 (regularly $40) Use promo code PACKSALE (20% off) $16 after code. Stowaway Packable 20L Ruck Pack – $20...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

CVS: Irish Spring Bar Soap 3-Pack ONLY $2.99 Each Thru 5/15

CVS: Irish Spring Bar Soap 3-Pack ONLY $2.99 Each Thru 5/15

Thru 5/15, Irish Spring Bar Soap 3-Pack is priced at $3.99...
GardeningDaytona Beach News-Journal

The best garden tools to buy on sale right now

If you've been itching to get in the dirt, plant some seeds or overhaul your flower beds, it might be time to take inventory of your garden tools. After all, you'll want to make sure you're using top-notch equipment to keep your greenery plush and your flowers blooming! Reviewed has tested out a ton of top-rated gardening instruments over the years, ranging from string trimmers to gloves—and many of them just so happen to be on sale right now.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Weis: Popsicle Fruit Twister ONLY $3.19 Thru 6/19

Weis: Popsicle Fruit Twister ONLY $3.19 Thru 6/19

Thru 6/19, Popsicle, Fruit Twister 6 Pack (6 count) is priced at $4.69 each. Plus we have $1.50/1 Popsicle Fruit Twisters...
ShoppingBusiness Insider

10 white chairs you can find on Amazon

10 white chairs you can find on Amazon

While it shows stains easily, white furniture is so versatile. White furniture can make a small space look bigger and it can be accented to fit a variety of different design styles. We handpicked 10 white chairs...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Giant: Rana Pasta Sauce JUST $1.25 Each Starting 5/14

Giant: Rana Pasta Sauce JUST $1.25 Each Starting 5/14

Starting 5/14, Rana Pasta Sauce is on B1G1 Free sale, priced at...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

This Wood Box on Amazon Will Only Cost You $100

This Wood Box on Amazon Will Only Cost You $100

With the world soon reopening and many hoping to reemerge from their caverns of isolation sporting a jaw-dropping body transformation that's more Kim Kardashian than Freddy Krueger, it's no wonder home workout equipment is having a bit of a moment. After decades of gimmicky infomercials and Instagram oddities, we figured we'd seen 'em all and no product in this space could possibly stop us in our tracks. And then we came across a wooden box being sold by Amazon Basics for $96.34.
ShoppingBHG

This Blanket Is My Favorite Beach Accessory

This Blanket Is My Favorite Beach Accessory

I love spending time at the beach during the summer. Nothing feels better to me than soaking up the sun and laying out on a blanket, feeling the cool breeze and hearing the waves crash in and out along the shoreline. I'd been searching high and low for a quality beach blanket to bring with me on my trips. After trying the Yeti Lowlands Blanket, I found a winner. The blanket has garnered a nearly perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers saying that it's "worth every penny."
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Target: Nature Valley Value Pack Bars ONLY $4.67 Each Thru 5/15

Target: Nature Valley Value Pack Bars ONLY $4.67 Each Thru 5/15

Thru 5/15, Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Amazon Shoe Rack Has Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews — and Just Might Be the Only One You’ll Ever Need

This Amazon Shoe Rack Has Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews — and Just Might Be the Only One You'll Ever Need

We're going to take a wild guess that some of your fanciest shoes haven't gotten much mileage over the past year, correct? Those high heels and fall boots that you were looking forward to showing off might be sitting there gathering dust and cluttering up your closet (especially if you've been working from home). There are endless ways to organize shoes — whether in an over-the-door shoe organizer, cubby hole shelves, or a big basket by the front door. But finding an organizer that is easy on the eyes and doesn't take up too much space can be a challenge. Enter the Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer, one of the most beloved shoe shelves on Amazon.
Hair Caremoneysavingmom.com

Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Set only $7.95!

Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Set only $7.95!

Save money by cutting your family's hair at home!. Amazon has this Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Set for just $7.95 when you use the promo code FUEYVG3W at checkout!. This set includes Hair Cutting Scissors, Thinning Shears, Hair Razor Comb, Clips, Dressing Hair Comb, Barber Cape and Leather Bag.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet, Only $21.59 on Amazon

Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet, Only $21.59 on Amazon

This Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet is on sale for $35.99 online on Amazon. This lightweight cabinet is ideal for small spaces. Clip the Amazon coupon for 40% off. This brings your final price to $21.59. Get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers 2-Pack, Only $9 on Amazon

Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers 2-Pack, Only $9 on Amazon

Don't miss out on this deal online on Amazon for two under-bed storage bag organizers. Pay only $9.34, originally $14.99. This price is valid for the black color only. Prices change quickly on Amazon, so order now to lock in this price. Get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Pillowfort Kids Sheet Sets only $7.50 at Target, plus more!

Pillowfort Kids Sheet Sets only $7.50 at Target, plus more!

Target is offering 50% off Pillowfort Kids products right now! Here are some deals you can get…. Get Pillowfort Toddler & Kids Beds Comforters & Quilts for as low as $15!. Get this Pillowfort Dotted Square Throw Pillow for...