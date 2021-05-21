Events on the Kingfisher calendar

(KINGFISHER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Kingfisher calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingfisher:

Junklahoma Piedmont, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Monroe Ave NW, Piedmont, OK

Piedmont's Annual Founder's Day Celebration featuring Junklahoma™ is always the first Saturday after Labor Day! Presented by The Old Store, JUNKLAHOMA is a junk, vintage, antique and boutique...

Embroidery Chicks 2021 Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 101 S Main St, Hennessey, OK

When? The first Saturday of every month, and the Friday before at 10:30. What does it cost? It requires a yearly USB stick for $19.99 What is it? We created this monthly event for our machine...

September Quilt Retreat Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 S Main St, Hennessey, OK

Our 2021 Quilt Retreat dates ARE HERE! They will be: May 13-15 June 24-26 September 16-18 October 14-16 When we opened our Creativity Center, I wanted to provide a space for sewists to come, sew...

4th Annual WINE-N-Blues Festival Hosted by Vernost Wine Co. Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Come Relax & Enjoy Some Vernost Wine Along With Some Great Blues ...Bands start at noon....The 29th Street Band plays 5:30 - 8:30......We Played This Festival in 2019 & You Just Want to Miss This...

May 29th One Day Event Piedmont, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 1885 Piedmont Rd N, Piedmont, OK

Our one day events are designed to provide teams a platform to get better. We want your team to compete at a level that gives your team and players a chance to improve. We DO NOT give out awards...