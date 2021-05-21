newsbreak-logo
Fairfield, TX

Fairfield calendar: Events coming up

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 1 day ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TM6cw_0a7CaiaT00

Friday Night Barrels Open 5D

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 922 N Tyus St, Groesbeck, TX

office fee $10 Exhibitions 5-7:30 $5ea pay at the gate Races begin at 8pm Peewee 2D $15 whole sec splits Open 5D $40 Youth 3D side pot $25 Novice 3D side pot $25 any horse that has won less than...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjlnr_0a7CaiaT00

ASHI Child and Babysitting Safety

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX

Perfect for teens and young adults interested in a babysitting business, or who have responsibility for younger family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhcDt_0a7CaiaT00

Lost Tools of Writing Parent/Teacher Workshop

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:30 PM

This workshop will show you what Lost Tools of Writing is all about, and how to teach it to your children/students! There will be a break from 12pm-1:30pm so you can leave for a lunch break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rrn67_0a7CaiaT00

2021 Groesbeck Grand Prix - A Motorsports Festival

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Save the date for the Second Annual Groesbeck Grand Prix - A Motorsports Festival! Be sure to follow this event page for updates on registration and ticketing. We are expecting a much larger crowd...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHjfz_0a7CaiaT00

THE MAY MARKET AT TFM

Teague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 701 E Main St, Teague, TX

Come see us on Main Street for the best little market in around! Tons of handmade and homemade items, come shop over 45 local small businesses at once, while strengthening the community you live...

ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

