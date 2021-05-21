newsbreak-logo
Childress, TX

Childress calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 1 day ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Childress calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Childress:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qur3X_0a7Cahhk00

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEe48_0a7Cahhk00

Teague Brothers Band at Lakeview Grill

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

John Teague grew up in a family of farmers, saddle makers, construction workers and veterans. His blue-collar background taught him the value of hard work and the rewards that come from personal...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVwnW_0a7Cahhk00

The Nighthowlers w/ Luke Koepke

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers live at The Grill July 24! Luke Koepke and the Bad Habits open at 8! Tickets will be available May 1!

Learn More

Tanner Sparks Live

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Tanner Sparks will be live at The Grill FULL BAND May 22! $10 ticket at the gate! Great Honky Tonkin Music!!!

Learn More

Holly Tucker

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Dance event in Lakeview, Texas by Holly Tucker on Saturday, May 29 2021

Learn More
Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

