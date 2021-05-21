Events on the Brady calendar

newsbreak-logo
(BRADY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brady calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brady:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWGeW_0a7Cagp100

Chat & Coffee

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 07/28/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyvya_0a7Cagp100

James Steinle

Eden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 S Main St, Eden, TX

James Steinle- Full Band is on Facebook. To connect with James Steinle- Full Band, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jA7Y_0a7Cagp100

Javier Chapparo and Salud — Odeon Theater

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 424 Moody St, Mason, TX

The Mason Chamber Music Festival presents a special free concert for the community featuring Javier Chapparo and Salud at Heritage Park in Mason. Please bring chairs or blankets to enjoy this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MJDD_0a7Cagp100

Discovering My Ministry Class

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:15 AM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Discovering My Ministry Class is on Facebook. To connect with Discovering My Ministry Class, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1xqd_0a7Cagp100

Second Chance Pawtail Party Fundraiser

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 405 Broad St, Mason, TX

Second Chance Pawtail Party Fundraiser will be held at the Seaquist House October 23rd MORE DETAILS COMING....

ABOUT

With Brady Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

