Events on the Brady calendar

(BRADY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brady calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brady:

Chat & Coffee Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 07/28/2021

James Steinle Eden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 S Main St, Eden, TX

James Steinle- Full Band

Javier Chapparo and Salud — Odeon Theater Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 424 Moody St, Mason, TX

The Mason Chamber Music Festival presents a special free concert for the community featuring Javier Chapparo and Salud at Heritage Park in Mason. Please bring chairs or blankets to enjoy this...

Discovering My Ministry Class Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:15 AM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Discovering My Ministry Class

Second Chance Pawtail Party Fundraiser Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 405 Broad St, Mason, TX

Second Chance Pawtail Party Fundraiser will be held at the Seaquist House October 23rd MORE DETAILS COMING....