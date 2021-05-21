newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algona, IA

Algona events calendar

Posted by 
Algona News Alert
Algona News Alert
 1 day ago

(ALGONA, IA) Algona is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Algona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JxKi_0a7CafwI00

MOONSHINE BANDITS

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2536 160th Ave, Algona, IA

To say that Moonshine Bandits qualify as your average West Coast band would be nothing short of an understatement. Tex and Bird are having the time of their lives, making...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4TgV_0a7CafwI00

Summer Kick-Off Block Party

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Join us for our first annual Summer Kick-Off event! SOMA, along with several other businesses on our block, have collaborated to bring you this fun and fresh outdoor event! SOMA will be having...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHypL_0a7CafwI00

21st Annual Stuff The Trailer

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1323 Hwy 169 North, Algona, IA

21st Annual Stuff The Trailer is on Facebook. To connect with 21st Annual Stuff The Trailer, join Facebook today.

Learn More

People Like You @ A.B.A.T.E. Freedom Park

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2536 160th Ave, Algona, IA

For 37 years A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa has been sponsoring the Freedom Rally. Motorcyclists come from multiple states & countries!

Learn More

Rocking At ABATE Freedom Rally!

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2536 160th Ave, Algona, IA

We are stoked to be opening up the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally!! Join us as we kick off this HUGE event of complete kick ass fun, motorcycles, music, food, drinks & debauchery!

Learn More
Algona News Alert

Algona News Alert

Algona, IA
7
Followers
11
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Algona, IA
Algona, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycles#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Food Event#Moonshine Bandits#The Freedom Rally#Motorcyclists#Iowa Freedom Rally#Soma#Fresh Outdoor Event#Ia#Music Clubs#In Person Formats#Annual Stuff#Fun#Live Content#West Coast#Facebook Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Algona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Algona: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Warehouse Package Handler; 4. Bagger/ Blender; 5. Accounting Assistant; 6. Sales Representative; 7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $2,016 per week; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $70,000/Year; 9. Shipping & Receiving Worker; 10. CDL-A Solo Company Drivers;
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Algona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Algona: 1. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 2. Warehouse Package Handler; 3. Accounting Assistant; 4. Spray Rig Operator; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 6. Hiring Local CDL A - Company Drivers - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. District Sales Manager - Palo Alto/ Pocahontas; 8. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!; 9. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Algona); 10. OTR CDL-A Drivers: $70,000yr+ with Guaranteed Weekly Pay;
Algona, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

'Silent Night in Algona' film in production

ALGONA—The World War II home-front drama “Silent Night In Algona” is now in full pre-production mode. The film will be shot in late fall. “Silent Night in Algona” (Inspired by Actual Events) is a feature film that has been in development for several years by Collective Development Incorporated, which is based in Lansing, Mich., and the Donald R. Tietz Charitable Foundation of Algona.
Algona, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Artists display talent at senior center

ALGONA—The Algona Senior Center and the Stinson Prairie Arts Council teamed up to hold an exhibit of local artist at the Senior Center May 5, 6 and 7. Wednesday morning the Senior Center hosted a coffee and people were able to meet the artists and purchase pieces they had for sale. Thursday morning held an art class given by Anne Kohlhaas. Door prizes were also given that were donated by businesses and individuals.
Algona, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Bike helmets for kids

ALGONA—The Kiwanis Club handed out bike helmets to third and fourth graders at Lucia Wallace and Seton schools last Friday, May 7 as they have done every year since 2002. See the photos and report in the May 13 Advance.
Kossuth County, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Vaccine mobile clinics to visit Kossuth towns

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Kossuth County Public Health will soon deliver COVID-19 vaccines to communities throughout Kossuth County with the help of a mobile vaccine station. On Tuesday, May 25, vaccine clinics will be available in:. • Bancroft from 8 to 9 a.m. in the parking lot behind the clinic. • Lakota from...
Algona, IAalgona.ia.us

Advertisement for Bids: Tietz Park Shelter House Project

Public notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received by the City of Algona, at 112 W. Call Street., Algona, Iowa, 50511, until 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, for furnishing materials and labor for "City of Algona - Tietz Park Shelter House, Algona, Iowa". Proposals will be publicly opened at the Administrative Offices, 112 W. Call Street, Algona, Iowa, 50511.
EconomyPosted by
Algona News Alert

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Algona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Algona: 1. Accounting Assistant; 2. Bagger/ Blender; 3. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Humboldt); 4. District Sales Manager - Palo Alto/ Pocahontas; 5. CDL A Long-Haul Dray Truck Driver - 10K Sign-On Bonus!; 6. CDL-A Solo Company Drivers; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $88,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 8. SOLO COMPANY DRIVER-Regional & OTR (Algona); 9. OTR CDL-A Truck Driving Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Algona); 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $61,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On;
Algona, IAkilrradio.com

City of Algona Awarded Matching Grant from Wellmark Foundation

(Algona)--The city of Algona is one of 13 Iowa organizations that will receive Matching Assets to Community Health grants from the Wellmark Foundation. The grants are contingent upon securing the required dollar-for-dollar match. The city of Algona was awarded $100,000 for the Central Park Redevelopment project. Central Park's skate park...
Algona, IAPosted by
Algona News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Algona

(ALGONA, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Algona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Algona, IAMessenger

A kick ‘axe’ attraction

ALGONA — On a recent weekend, about 80 students from North Union High School spent their after prom at one of Algona’s newest main street businesses. But the main attraction wasn’t playing cards or dominoes. The primary activity had more of an edge to it. “They all threw axes,” said...
Algona, IAalgonaradio.com

Kim Dreyer–Algona

Funeral services for Kim Dreyer, 66, of Algona will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church Life Center in Algona. The service will be live streamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church YouTube page. Masks are required. Lentz Funeral Home of Algona is in charge of the arrangements.
Kossuth County, IAalgonaradio.com

Kossuth Concert Series Set for Return this Fall

–The Kossuth County Concert Series is gearing up for a full slate of performances beginning this fall. Julie Murphy with the Concert Series tells KLGA News they are excited to get back to holding live performances after the last season had to be canceled. David Folin with Allied Concert Services...
Algona, IAalgonaradio.com

Nominations Sought for Heritage Award

–The Algona Founder’s Day Committee is looking for nominations for the 2021 Heritage Award. Algona Chamber of Commerce Director Vicki Mallory tells KLGA News the Heritage Award is given out to those people who have made big impacts in the area. Mallory says the award is presented at the beginning...