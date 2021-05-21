Algona events calendar

(ALGONA, IA) Algona is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Algona area:

MOONSHINE BANDITS Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2536 160th Ave, Algona, IA

To say that Moonshine Bandits qualify as your average West Coast band would be nothing short of an understatement. Tex and Bird are having the time of their lives, making...

Summer Kick-Off Block Party Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Join us for our first annual Summer Kick-Off event! SOMA, along with several other businesses on our block, have collaborated to bring you this fun and fresh outdoor event! SOMA will be having...

21st Annual Stuff The Trailer Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1323 Hwy 169 North, Algona, IA

21st Annual Stuff The Trailer is on Facebook. To connect with 21st Annual Stuff The Trailer, join Facebook today.

People Like You @ A.B.A.T.E. Freedom Park Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2536 160th Ave, Algona, IA

For 37 years A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa has been sponsoring the Freedom Rally. Motorcyclists come from multiple states & countries!

Rocking At ABATE Freedom Rally! Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2536 160th Ave, Algona, IA

We are stoked to be opening up the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally!! Join us as we kick off this HUGE event of complete kick ass fun, motorcycles, music, food, drinks & debauchery!