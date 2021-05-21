newsbreak-logo
Wautoma, WI

Events on the Wautoma calendar

Posted by 
Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 1 day ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) Wautoma is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wautoma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk4al_0a7Cae3Z00

Yoder Spring Classic Car Auction

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Day 2 of 2 Day Auction Event for the Yoder Spring Classic Car & Sign Auction May 22, 2021 at 8am CST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7UdL_0a7Cae3Z00

Afternoon Day Camp Begins!

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: N1875 21st Ave, Wautoma, WI

Camp Lakotah © 2020 All Rights Reserved | Wautoma, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bo5XU_0a7Cae3Z00

Men's Breakfast

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: W7653 WI-21 #73, Wautoma, WI

Men's Breakfast Fellowship at LAKESHORE Family Restaurant in Wautoma on Saturday at 7:00am and every other Saturday for a breakfast fellowship. Contact Paul Soenksen Sr. 920-295-7064

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvA2j_0a7Cae3Z00

The Jailbreak Marathon

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 513 S Fair St, Wautoma, WI

The Jailbreak Marathon is a certified Boton Marathon qualifying race that originated in 2008. You can choose from a full marathon, a half marathon, and both 10k and 5k races. It is put on by the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqInV_0a7Cae3Z00

Pickin' @ The Post

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: N3708 WI-152, Wautoma, WI

Great news!! Pickin' @ the Post--as in Trading Post Bar & Grill in Mt. Morris--is back: Thursdays, 1 - 3. All acoustic musicians are invited to drop in with their instruments (bring your groupies...

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma, WI
ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(WAUTOMA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wautoma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Tai Chi Prime class to be offered in-person

The Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a Tai Chi Prime class in-person, twice a week on Mondays and Fridays starting June 14 through July 23, 2021, 9:30 – 11 a.m. The class will be held at the Waushara County Courthouse, demonstration room, 209 S Ste Marie Street, Wautoma.
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Girl Scout Troop completes a successful cookie season

Five young Kindergarteners in their first year of Girl Scouts, have finished their first cookie selling season. Aurora Connelly, Azalea Huser, Bethany Boettcher, Brooklynn Kasubaski, and Lila Soenen spent approximately 12 weeks hard at work taking orders, sorting, and distributing cookies to customers. The troop also held four booths throughout the season, at both Stone Ridge and Pick ‘n Save in Wautoma.
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Cub Scout Pack 3650 of Wild Rose/Wautoma/ Redgranite build U.S. Flag disposal drop boxes

Scouts from Pack 3650 presented a Flag Disposal Drop Box to the members of the Wild Rose American Legion Daniel Dopp Post 370 where the drop box is mounted outside the building. Members of Post 370 will collect the flags until they will be properly retired. Scouts also presented a second flag disposal drop box to Ace Hardware of Wautoma and Ace Hardware of Berlin that is located inside the stores. Redgranite currently has a disposal box located along State Rd. 21 in front of The Hair Shop.
Waushara County, WIwausharaargus.com

Waushara County Health News

Now that it is finally warming up outside, more people are choosing to ride their bikes. Biking is a great way to get exercise and enjoy the outdoors. •When mowing and raking please keep your clippings in your yard, not on the road. This is very dangerous for riders of bicycles and motorcycles.
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Dr. Susan May speaks with Wautoma Kiwanis Club

The Wautoma Area Kiwanis Club had the privilege of listening to Dr. Susan May recount her years working for Fox Valley Tech as she is going into retirement June 30. Dr. May is currently president of FVTC and has spent most of her adult life as an employee and advocate for FVTC and other technical colleges.
Waushara County, WIwausharaargus.com

Waushara County Parks Department hosts Arbor Day celebration

Arbor Day is a day of encouraging the planting of trees. The first observance of the day took place in Nebraska City on Apr. 10, 1872 where J. Sterling Morton led the planting of an estimated one million trees throughout the State. Flash forward to today and it now is celebrated across the U.S. the last Friday in April.
Waushara County, WIwausharaargus.com

WisDOT provides Waushara County Construction update

The latest update on Waushara County construction was released by the WisDOT on Apr. 30. Construction on the Marquette County line/County JJ in the Town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the City of Wautoma is scheduled to begin May 24. The construction will last through August the WisDOT reported.