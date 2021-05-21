Events on the Wautoma calendar
(WAUTOMA, WI) Wautoma is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wautoma:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
Day 2 of 2 Day Auction Event for the Yoder Spring Classic Car & Sign Auction May 22, 2021 at 8am CST
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: N1875 21st Ave, Wautoma, WI
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: W7653 WI-21 #73, Wautoma, WI
Men's Breakfast Fellowship at LAKESHORE Family Restaurant in Wautoma on Saturday at 7:00am and every other Saturday for a breakfast fellowship. Contact Paul Soenksen Sr. 920-295-7064
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 513 S Fair St, Wautoma, WI
The Jailbreak Marathon is a certified Boton Marathon qualifying race that originated in 2008. You can choose from a full marathon, a half marathon, and both 10k and 5k races. It is put on by the...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: N3708 WI-152, Wautoma, WI
Great news!! Pickin' @ the Post--as in Trading Post Bar & Grill in Mt. Morris--is back: Thursdays, 1 - 3. All acoustic musicians are invited to drop in with their instruments (bring your groupies...