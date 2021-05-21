newsbreak-logo
Truth Or Consequences, NM

What’s up Truth Or Consequences: Local events calendar

Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 1 day ago

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Truth Or Consequences has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Truth Or Consequences area:

Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade

Elephant Butte, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 NM-195, Elephant Butte, NM

The Luminaria Beachwalk, organized and hosted by Friends of Elephant Butte Lake and Elephant Butte Lake State Park, starts at dusk. Thousands of luminarias* line paths on the beach that lead to...

Chile Challenge 4-Wheel Drive Trail Event

Caballo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: NM-187, Caballo, NM

Open to 4WD vehicle operators of any experience level — offering an opportunity to drive trails in a supervised, nationally recognized, 4-wheeling event! The 2020 Chile Challenge was cancelled due...

Brews & Tunes w/Constance

Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 410 N Broadway St, Truth or Consequences, NM

Come on down to the T or C Brewery & let me Entertain you w/some Toe tapp'n tunes. May 21st from 6:30pm - 9:30pm. Grab a cold brew & enjoy the night.

BACK THE BLUE

Truth Or Consequences, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 East 3rd Avenue, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901

Honoring & Defending All Active, Former and Retired Law Enforcement! Officers please specify in registration that you are an Officer.

T or C’s Old-Fashioned Christmas

Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Visit downtown Truth or Consequences for a fun festive night out during Old-Fashioned Christmas! The event is sponsored annually by MainStreet Truth or Consequences. This event was cancelled in...

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

