Live events Mount Shasta — what’s coming up

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mount Shasta calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Shasta:

MT Shasta Summer Conference Hierarchy of Light-Come Together Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1315 Nixon Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

An Annual Summer Conference in the magical environment of Mt Shasta, Ca. The conference brings speakers and guests from all over the world.

The Brothers Reed w/ Kevin Patrick Radley Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

An evening of Soulful Folk and Rockin Americana...Kevin Patrick Radley opens for The Brothers Reed on Saturday June 26th at 7pm.

The 4MPH Challenge Backyard Ultra McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 325 Lawndale Ct Box 221, McCloud, CA

We have officially partnered with Laz and Bigs Backyard Ultra. HOW FAR WILL YOU GO???? Location: The Great Shasta Rail Trail. It is made for distance! A secluded and beautiful 4.166667-mile out...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Weed, CA 96094

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Dunsmuir Railroad Days Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 4841 Dunsmuir Ave, Dunsmuir, CA

06/12 to 06/13 2021 - Dunsmuir Railroad Days meta Downtown Dunsmuir & Dunsmuir Ball Park, Dunsmuir , CA Entertainment: 0 w/Roving Performers - N,R (music types: SP Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 30...