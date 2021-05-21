newsbreak-logo
Mount Shasta, CA

Live events Mount Shasta — what’s coming up

Mt Shasta Digest
Mt Shasta Digest
 1 day ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mount Shasta calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Shasta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrvK7_0a7CacI700

MT Shasta Summer Conference Hierarchy of Light-Come Together

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1315 Nixon Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

An Annual Summer Conference in the magical environment of Mt Shasta, Ca. The conference brings speakers and guests from all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FZuQ_0a7CacI700

The Brothers Reed w/ Kevin Patrick Radley

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

An evening of Soulful Folk and Rockin Americana...Kevin Patrick Radley opens for The Brothers Reed on Saturday June 26th at 7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHhS8_0a7CacI700

The 4MPH Challenge Backyard Ultra

McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 325 Lawndale Ct Box 221, McCloud, CA

We have officially partnered with Laz and Bigs Backyard Ultra. HOW FAR WILL YOU GO???? Location: The Great Shasta Rail Trail. It is made for distance! A secluded and beautiful 4.166667-mile out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCafF_0a7CacI700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Weed, CA 96094

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYRIy_0a7CacI700

Dunsmuir Railroad Days

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 4841 Dunsmuir Ave, Dunsmuir, CA

06/12 to 06/13 2021 - Dunsmuir Railroad Days meta Downtown Dunsmuir & Dunsmuir Ball Park, Dunsmuir , CA Entertainment: 0 w/Roving Performers - N,R (music types: SP Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 30...

ABOUT

With Mt Shasta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Siskiyou County, CASiskiyou Daily

Crystal Geyser pulls out of Mount Shasta water bottling plant

After seven years of controversy, Crystal Geyser Water Company announced last week that it has given up on ever opening its Mount Shasta facility. A representative for the company said Crystal Geyser was “challenged every step of the way” since it purchased the nearly 145,000 square foot facility in 2013.
Shasta, CAMount Shasta Herald

Kids' summer day camp features more STEM, return to outdoor activities

This summer, kids ages 6 to early teens can mountain bike and engineer machine prototypes, both in one day camp. Registration is now open for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Shasta’s summer program. Children in first to eighth grades can participate in crafting, gardening, sports and other recreational...
Siskiyou County, CAMount Shasta Herald

Siskiyou County 'tamale' family opens Yreka restaurant

A Siskiyou County family that has been serving customers in Mount Shasta and Yreka for six years opened a new Mexican restaurant in January. Josefina Arredondo loved cooking so much, making meals for her four children and for customers at her family’s tamale cart wasn't enough. She wanted to be able to cook different things, and make the meals with which she grew up in Sinaloa on Mexico’s West Coast, she said.
Mount Shasta, CAMount Shasta Herald

It's official: Shastice is new site of Mount Shasta Fourth of July fireworks show

It’s official: Mount Shasta’s Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at Shastice Park this year, provided the weather and the pandemic cooperate. The Mount Shasta City Council on Monday unanimously approved a plan for an 18-minute “sky concert,” shot from the park’s upper soccer field, as well as an Independence Day celebration with live music, vendors and food booths.