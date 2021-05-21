Newport events coming soon

(NEWPORT, VT) Live events are lining up on the Newport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

Time Traveler's Day Camp Brownington, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 109 Old Stone House Rd, Brownington, VT

Have your age 7 to 12-year-old child get to know one of Vermont’s most remarkable native sons in this summer’s very special camp! Explore the important life and times of Alexander Lucius Twilight...

Meals on Wheels Only Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

For information on Meals on Wheels, contact the NEK Council on Aging at 800-642-5119.

Dandelion Run 2021 Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 480 T-34, Derby, VT

The Dandy is run largely on dirt roads during High Spring through the world famous Dandelion Fields of Morgan, Holland, and Derby, Vermont, with musicians sprinkled throughout the course. The half...

200-on-100 North Troy, Troy, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 807 VT-243, North Troy, VT

The 200-on-100 (A.K.A. 100/200) is a single-day, double-century that travels the length of Vermont, from the Canadian Border to the Massachusetts state line, primarily following VT-100. The first...

3-D Archery Shoot, Derby Fish & Game Club Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 75 Fish Game Rd, Derby, VT

Calendar of Events courtesy of R&L Archery, 70 Smith St, Barre VT, 802-479-9151. More than just archery. Firearms, fishing, trapping, kayaks, prospecting ...