newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

Newport events coming soon

Posted by 
Newport Today
Newport Today
 1 day ago

(NEWPORT, VT) Live events are lining up on the Newport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8Ddx_0a7CabPO00

Time Traveler's Day Camp

Brownington, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 109 Old Stone House Rd, Brownington, VT

Have your age 7 to 12-year-old child get to know one of Vermont’s most remarkable native sons in this summer’s very special camp! Explore the important life and times of Alexander Lucius Twilight...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K33gL_0a7CabPO00

Meals on Wheels Only

Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

For information on Meals on Wheels, contact the NEK Council on Aging at 800-642-5119.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzuI5_0a7CabPO00

Dandelion Run 2021

Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 480 T-34, Derby, VT

The Dandy is run largely on dirt roads during High Spring through the world famous Dandelion Fields of Morgan, Holland, and Derby, Vermont, with musicians sprinkled throughout the course. The half...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkIZQ_0a7CabPO00

200-on-100

North Troy, Troy, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 807 VT-243, North Troy, VT

The 200-on-100 (A.K.A. 100/200) is a single-day, double-century that travels the length of Vermont, from the Canadian Border to the Massachusetts state line, primarily following VT-100. The first...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUpbV_0a7CabPO00

3-D Archery Shoot, Derby Fish & Game Club

Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 75 Fish Game Rd, Derby, VT

Calendar of Events courtesy of R&L Archery, 70 Smith St, Barre VT, 802-479-9151. More than just archery. Firearms, fishing, trapping, kayaks, prospecting ...

Learn More
Newport Today

Newport Today

Newport, VT
5
Followers
17
Post
398
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Troy, VT
City
Brownington, VT
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Derby, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Newport, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Kayaks#Live Events#Summer Camp#Old Stone House#Thu May 05#Meals On Wheels#The Nek Council On Aging#Dandy#Canadian#Vt Calendar Of Events#R L Archery#Smith St#Nek Council#Events Courtesy#Venues#In Person Events#Spring#Holland#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
Related
Newport, VTPosted by
Newport Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in Newport

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newport: 1. VT-Primary Care Clinic LPN-Office Nurse- $35.03 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 2. Warehouse Package Handler; 3. Med/Surg RN; 4. Class A Delivery Driver - $3K Hiring BONUS!; 5. VT - HR - Surgical Services Scrub Tech- $50.96 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 6. Family or Internal Medicine Physician; 7. Physician: Vermont Resort Area Practice Seeking Primary Care Physician | JOB-2667296; 8. Permanent General Surgeon needed in Vermont; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $83,500/Year + $6k Sign-On; 10. New Rate Increase - Team Owner Operators - Class A CDL;
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
WCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Stamford Advocate

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
Times Union

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department can now see how old the deer was on the department's website. The tooth is used to determine the age of the deer and provides information that helps in...
Orleans County, VTCaledonian Record-News

Animal Rescue Planning Farmers’ Markets, Amish Dinners

BROWNINGTON — In their quest to preserve a rare breed of French donkeys, an animal rescue organization with a chapter in this Northeast Kingdom town as well as their original preserve in Florida, has brought a young male Pitou donkey to their farm on Hinman Settler Farm this spring. The...
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

Salvation Army in Plattsburgh gifted truckloads of paper products

If you’ve been inside the UVM Medical Center since it reopened to visitors, you’ve gone through a health screening, where workers take temperatures and ask questions. Raw video of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's COVID briefing-May 11. Police investigate Newport store burglary. Updated: 8 hours ago. Police are looking for two...
Montpelier, VTWCAX

Hospital health screener brings joy through cartoons

Police are looking for two men they say stole a cash drawer and cigarettes at a Newport store. Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus. Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus. Farmers seek compensation for working toward a healthier ecosystem. Updated:...
Newport, VTCaledonian Record-News

State Announces More School-Hosted Vaccination Clinics

State officials outlined plans to conduct dozens of vaccination clinics at schools around the state in anticipation of the expected CDC authorization this week to allow children as young as 12 to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Agency of Human Service Secretary Mike Smith said the first round of clinics would...
Sutton, VTCaledonian Record-News

Local Entrepreneur Shares Cannabis Dreams With Select Board

SUTTON — A local entrepreneur visited with the town’s selectmen at their most recent meeting to pitch his vision for a cannabis business in the town of Sutton. Chad Ste. Marie, who asked to have an article on cannabis permitting on the annual warning, shared his vision with the board.
Vermont StateOnlyInYourState

Get Ready For The Sale Of The Year With This City-Wide Yard Sale In Vermont

Do you love hunting for a good bargain and hidden treasures? If your answer is yes, plan a visit to Vermont that coincides with Newport’s annual city-wide yard sale. This year’s event is currently scheduled for May 29 – 30. Along with holding a massive community yard sale in Newport’s Municipal gym, over 40 smaller bargain opportunities will take place throughout the city. So, if you’re on the prowl for clothes, furniture, household appliances or other unique items, plan to attend this annual city-wide event in Newport, Vermont.
Newport, VTCaledonian Record-News

Editorial: Another Good Week

Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community. Littleton Regional Healthcare and White Mountains Community College are addressing local labor needs by strengthening a joint Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) apprenticeship program. Local people turned out for prayer on National...
Chester, VTvermontjournal.com

Chester Rod & Gun Club annual Children’s Fishing Derby

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Rod & Gun Club will sponsor the annual Children’s Fishing Derby Saturday, May 22, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Chester Reservoir. Children up to the age of 12 may participate in the event and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Children’s Fishing program is hosted each year with the cooperation and assistance of the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife in order to introduce youngsters to the wonderful outdoor sport of fishing. The reservoir will be stocked with trout shortly before the event. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky anglers that catch the first fish, the longest fish, and first to catch their limit of five fish. Any questions about the event, please contact George Wilson at 802-228-3695.
Sutton, VTCaledonian Record-News

Sutton Board Weighs Cannabis Enterprise

SUTTON — A local entrepreneur visited with the town’s selectmen at their most recent meeting on April 29 to pitch his vision for a cannabis business in the town of Sutton. Chad Ste. Marie, who asked to have an article regarding cannabis businesses being permitted in the town be placed on the annual warning — voters approved it in early March — approached the board last week to thank them for allowing the article onto the annual meeting warning and to share his vision.
Newport, VTBarton Chronicle

A million meals – a pandemic success story

The ingenuity of Vermont nonprofit groups, restaurants, and countless volunteers has turned a COVID-19 problem into a success story. Last week, the Vermont Everyone Eats program served its millionth meal. The program generated $10-million in revenue for struggling restaurants, infused nearly $1-million into farms and food-producing businesses, and fed Vermonters experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic.
Orleans County, VTCaledonian Record-News

Everybody Eats Hits 1 Million Meals Served

On Thursday, April 29, the statewide program Everyone Eats celebrated one million meals served to Vermonters from Caledonia and Orleans County restaurants and caterers. Sustainable Kitchen, Three Ponds, the Scale House, Village Restaurant, Positive Pie of Hardwick, Buffalo Mountain Coop, Front Seat Coffee, Chef Nadav, the Parker Pie Company, Tatro’s Catering, Craftsbury General Store, Newport Natural Foods, Lago Trattoria, Wayne’s Family Restaurant, Jay Village Inn, Parson’s Corner, Vermont Pie and Pasta Company, and Miso Hungry were some of the providing participants.