Watseka, IL

What’s up Watseka: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Watseka Updates
 1 day ago

(WATSEKA, IL) Watseka is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watseka area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XABWz_0a7CaaWf00

Iroquois Cafe Anniversary!

Iroquois, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Iroquois Cafe Anniversary! is on Facebook. To connect with Iroquois Cafe Anniversary!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltHBu_0a7CaaWf00

Celebrate Recovery

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 1658 E Walnut St, Watseka, IL

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ centered recovery program to help you through hurts, hang-ups, and habits. Celebrate Recovery isn't just for those with addiction struggles, the program is for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywv06_0a7CaaWf00

Soccer Registrations

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 S 3rd St, Watseka, IL

Soccer Registration 2021 Soccer Registrations Youth Soccer for the fall season begins July 10 and ends August 28. Registrations are due by June 25 In-district fee is $55 Out-of-district fee is $60...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSnuX_0a7CaaWf00

Cresent City Parking Lot Bash

Crescent City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

BLondie's and Cc Depot Hosting High Anxiety in Shared Parking Lot!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUuZV_0a7CaaWf00

TWIN STUNTS-Mortorcycle Thrill Show

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

East Road - TWIN STUNTS MOTORCYCLE THRILL SHOW Go to www.twinstunts.com/gallery Sponsored by: Iroquois County Broadcasting-WGFA Watseka

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
ABOUT

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local Events#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Il Rrb#Il Celebrate Recovery#Christ#Iroquois Cafe Anniversary#Music Clubs#Live Content#Registrations#In Person Formats#Facebook Today#Bars#Stand Up Comedy#Live Remote Experience#Sun#Hang Ups
