Sidney events calendar

(SIDNEY, MT) Live events are coming to Sidney.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sidney:

Williston Annual Community Sale Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

Location: Raymond Family Community Center Check out northwest North Dakota's largest rummage sale! This event takes donations mid May through May 21, then the doors open Saturday the 22nd for...

Open Studio Saturday Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney, MT

Is there an art project or medium that you’ve been dying to try, but the class times and dates didn’t work for you? Have you wanted to do your own project with wet clay, or use our studio space to...

Sports & Rec Committee Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 909 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Sports and Recreation committee works to bring tournaments to Sidney and raises funds to support tournament bids

Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk 2021 Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Plan to join us for the 2021 Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Experience. Walker check-in will start at 9 am! We are excited to continue to improve the walk experience and look forward to...

SonQuest Rainforest VBS Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Sidney, MT

Vacation Bible School at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Come and Learn about God's Love for you and have a lot of fun! VBS will run Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. June...