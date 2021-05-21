Sidney events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(SIDNEY, MT) Live events are coming to Sidney.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sidney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUfiS_0a7CaZao00

Williston Annual Community Sale

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

Location: Raymond Family Community Center Check out northwest North Dakota's largest rummage sale! This event takes donations mid May through May 21, then the doors open Saturday the 22nd for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMBuo_0a7CaZao00

Open Studio Saturday

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney, MT

Is there an art project or medium that you’ve been dying to try, but the class times and dates didn’t work for you? Have you wanted to do your own project with wet clay, or use our studio space to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1eIk_0a7CaZao00

Sports & Rec Committee

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 909 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Sports and Recreation committee works to bring tournaments to Sidney and raises funds to support tournament bids

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im3X6_0a7CaZao00

Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk 2021

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Plan to join us for the 2021 Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Experience. Walker check-in will start at 9 am! We are excited to continue to improve the walk experience and look forward to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEYXv_0a7CaZao00

SonQuest Rainforest VBS

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Sidney, MT

Vacation Bible School at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Come and Learn about God's Love for you and have a lot of fun! VBS will run Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. June...

Learn More
Sidney, MT
With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Related
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Around Town

At the MonDakLook for artifacts and a slideshow highlighting the history of Sidney Sugars just inside the front doors in the lobby area. The exhibit will be on display through May 29. A Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical...
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

SHS students propose cheer, dance split at board meeting

At the Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 10, some Sidney High School students made a case for a change to some activities. Five students went to the board and proposed the plan to split the cheerleading and dance teams to better allow students the opportunity to fully engage with those activities.
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Richland County, MTSidney Herald

Photo contest for kids starting up on Monday

A photo contest starting up on May 17 is trying to help kids take something negative in their communities and turn it into a positive. The Beyond the Surface Photo Contest is going to ask high school and middle school students to take their best photos while also competing for some prizes.
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Sidney students finish first through ninth in Biz Sim competition

A group of students from Sidney High School participated in a state-wide competition called the Big Sky Biz Sim by First Interstate Bank, an annual business simulation game designed to promote financial literacy and business sense. To say the students fared well would be an understatement as Sidney teams took not just first place but first through ninth place.
Sidney, MTroundupweb.com

Sidney's Off The Clock Event Set For May 27

Sidney's first-ever Off the Clock event will kick off on Thursday, May 27, from 6-9 p.m. This event is a fun entertainment appropriate for all ages and it hits the number one goal of providing opportunities for businesses to increase revenues, making Sidney a great place to do business. Off...
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Things to know about local graduation ceremonies

Graduation season is here, and local seniors are preparing for their big day. As the ceremonies approach, here are some things to keep in mind for each of the schools in the area and what they are allowing at their graduations. On Tuesday, May 11, Sidney High School uploaded a...
Richland County, MTroundupweb.com

Friends of Reynolds Quarterly Donations

Reynolds Market store manager Loren Kutzler presents quarterly checks (Jan.-March 2021) to Friends of Reynolds (FOR) participants, from left, Rita Rauschendorfer – Emmaus House; Dawn Rehbein - Richland Youth Hockey; Stacie Olson – St. Matthew's Church; Misty Metcalf – ABATE Lone Tree Chapter; Brielle Larson – Rau PTO & Faith Alliance Church; Luella Schow – Savage Community Hall; Reynolds Market store manager Loren Kutzler; Alisha Taylor – Brorson School; Josie Evenson – Richland County 4-H; Lauren Sukut – Sidney Gymnastics Club; Pastor David Huskamp – Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church and Leann Pelvit – MonDak Heritage Center. Each quarter Reynolds Market stores donate a percentage back of the total purchases made by the supporters of each FOR organization. This quarter, Reynolds Market-Sidney gave back $4,041 to 43 different clubs, churches, and community organizations. Total donated this quarter by all five Reynolds stores was $9,763. For more information on the Friends of Reynolds nonprofit program, visit reynoldsmarket.com/friends-of-reynolds.
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Individual responses to the Sidney Needs Survey

The city of Sidney recently released the results of a needs survey and the Sidney Herald published a two-part series on the results. Space did not allow for the inclusion of individual responses for some questions. Those responses are listed below. The following are Individual responses for streets needing immediate...
Glendive, MTroundupweb.com

Intake Paddlefish Season 2021

Glendive - May 10 - The 2021 paddlefish season will begin 6 a.m., May 15 at Intake Fishing access point, Glendive. Fisherman prepare for the absence of our boat shuttle to opposite shore and the fish shuttle from the Sidney location. Cutting and other services will remain in place as previous years.
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Survey says Sidney needs more recreation, street repairs

The following is part two of a series on the results of a needs survey conducted by the City of Sidney. While the first part dealt with demographics and the overall opinion of the city and county, part two will look at some of the areas those who completed the survey feel needs improvement.
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Steinbeisser chosen as SMS Student of the Month for April

Sidney Middle School's (SMS) seventh grade staff has selected Monica Steinbeisser for the April Student of the Month. A responsible student, Monica is very diligent on her schoolwork, which is always neat and well-done. She is constantly pushing herself out of her comfort zone to learn and accomplish new things. Monica is also respectful of her peers and teachers at SMS.
Richland County, MTSidney Herald

From the community garden to the farmer's market

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that we have beds available at the Community Garden location for those who wish to grow their own produce but do not have the space. There are still beds left, they are 4’ by 8’ and can be rented for the growing season for $20 per bed. The Community Garden location is just South of the parking lot here at the Extension Office (1499 N. Central Ave.) and includes a limited amount of tools and a water spigot that renters are welcome to use. Applications to rent the beds can be picked up at the Extension Office.
Richland County, MTroundupweb.com

9th Annual Rockin' Your Heart Weekend Seeking Sponsors

The MonDak Area Stockgrowers and Foundation for Community Care will be hosting its 9th Annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend June 4 & 5 at the Richland County Fair and Rodeo. Starting Friday, June 4, at 5 p.m. there will be a Cattlemen’s Team Roping. This is where participants can show off their roping skills; registration begins at 4 p.m.
Sidney, MTroundupweb.com

Sidney Chamber Ag Appreciation Golf Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities Available

"Summer is coming and the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is gearing up for the Annual Appreciation Golf Tournament! This event will be held on July 12, at Sidney Country Club. We're looking forward to hosting this tournament to celebrate our farming and ranching community. The Sidney Chamber is so grateful for the sponsorships that make this event possible. Sponsorship opportunities have been offered to past sponsors but we're still looking for more. If your business is interested in sponsoring this event, please contact the Sidney Chamber at 406-433-1916."
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Badlands Clothing Company continues to grow

Coffee is the morning beverage of choice for many. It helps stimulate the brain and improves ones mood for a better day. Marissa Eberling was partaking in a cup of coffee with the company of her boyfriend when they came up with an idea. That idea would be the start of a new business for Marissa and add a new flair to the community.