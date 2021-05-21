Coming soon: Quitman events

(QUITMAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Quitman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quitman:

Ironhorse Grand Opening Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 Commerce St, Mineola, TX

Join us in celebrating the 152nd running of the BELMONT STAKES at the official grand opening of The Ironhorse at the Beckham Hotel

Craft Fair Quitman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 602 McAllister St, Quitman, TX

Craft Fair with local vendors. Come support our local businesses. If you would like to be a vendor please e mail me at ineedavaca@yahoo.com

"SPACEBALLS the MOVIE" ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Historic Select Theater ! Mineola, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 114 North Johnson Street, Mineola, TX 75773

"SPACEBALLS" the Movie ! Classic Movie Series at the Historic Select Theater Mineola Texas. ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

BEING THE MINISTER Quest 2 builds on the initial Quest experience by intentionally looking deeper into what God does in the encounter. We will spend time pursuing Him to expand on the things He...

Nancy Mahoney Retreat Quitman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 321 Richards St, Quitman, TX

Nancy has enjoyed making quilts for over 35 years, during which time an impressive range of her beautiful quilts have been featured in over 250 quilt magazines. She has also created over 100 quilt...