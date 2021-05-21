newsbreak-logo
Liberty, NY

Live events on the horizon in Liberty

Liberty Dispatch
 1 day ago

(LIBERTY, NY) Live events are coming to Liberty.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Liberty:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTxYk_0a7CaTIS00

GUNDA | Film Screening

Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 219 Main St, Hurleyville, NY

Film event by Sullivan Catskills and Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 14 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLTl6_0a7CaTIS00

SEDUTH Summerfest 2021 - Mission

Swan Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 254 Old White Lake Turnpike, Swan Lake, NY

Campo Mahanaim, 254 Old White Lake Turnpike, Swan Lake, NY 12783 US - Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 - Friday, Jul 16, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDPTY_0a7CaTIS00

Women's Fly Fishing 201: Casting Tune-up, Knots, and On-stream Entomology

Livingston Manor, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1031 Old Route 17, Livingston Manor, NY 12758

Women's fly casting, knots, and on-stream entomology class sponsored by FFi Women Connect/Eastern Waters. Part of Women's Fly Fishing Month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wvqO_0a7CaTIS00

Stephen Clair in Parksville at Cabernet Frank's

Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 38 Main Street, Parksville, NY

Concert of Stephen Clair in Parksville. The concert will take place at Cabernet Frank's in Parksville. The date of the concert is the 23-05-2021.

Ruby Rae

Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 38 Main Street, Parksville, NY

Join now to receive all the new music Ruby Rae creates, including this release and 3 back-catalog releases, delivered instantly to you via the Bandcamp app for iOS and Android. You’ll also get...

Liberty, NY
ABOUT

With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

