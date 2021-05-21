newsbreak-logo
Moriarty, NM

Live events Moriarty — what’s coming up

Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 1 day ago

(MORIARTY, NM) Moriarty has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moriarty:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaoAu_0a7CaSPj00

Albuquerque Dirt Fiesta

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Albuquerque Dirt Fiesta is a full weekend of fun featuring a mountain bike race on Saturday and a trail run on Sunday. Come out and enjoy a full weekend with friends and family with live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ru2x9_0a7CaSPj00

Beehive Homes Spring Fling

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Join Beehive Homes & several other local vendors at their first annual Spring Fling! There will be fun & games for the whole family including a bouncy house & free hot dogs! Local vendors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407cfT_0a7CaSPj00

Concealed Carry Permit Certification

Moriarty, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 Camino Oriente, Moriarty, NM 87035

Concealed Carry Permit Certification May 29 & 30, 2021 at MAGS Indoor Shooting Range in Moriarty , NM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15l3Pd_0a7CaSPj00

End of Trail

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Barton Rd, Edgewood, NM

06/17 to 06/27 2021 - End of Trail meta Founders Ranch, Edgewood , NM Entertainment: 2 stages - I,N,R,L (music types: CY OT) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100 Juried: no Prize Money: na

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fno7F_0a7CaSPj00

Friends Meeting @ the Library

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Address: 171B NM-344, Edgewood, NM

Want to get involved with the Edgewood Community Library Friends, a nonprofit library partner? Anyone is most welcome to attend a meeting to see what they\'re all about! Every 3rd Saturday...

