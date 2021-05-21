Live events Williamstown — what’s coming up
(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Williamstown has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamstown:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Address: 100 Arbors Dr, Dry Ridge, KY
Join us for our 5 year reunion at Moonbird, featuring Kaleb Hensley and Comfortably Broke for your entertainment. Tickets only $30 About this Event
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY 41097
Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find with the Collingsworth Family.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY
The Ark Encounter will be hosting the world’s largest 40-days and 40-nights Christian music festival in the summer of 2021.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 500 Mercedes Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097
Network with other like minded people while enjoying luxury camping https://powertoexhale.rezmagic.com/Booking/Reservation/Start?tripID=3703
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 AM
1st Annual Rebels Golf Outing **$65 INDIVIDUAL $260 FOURSOME TEAM $150 HOLE SPONSOR $385 CORPORATE SPONSOR