Williamstown, KY

Live events Williamstown — what’s coming up

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 1 day ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Williamstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqiHt_0a7CaRX000

Grant County High School Class of 2016 Reunion

Dry Ridge, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 Arbors Dr, Dry Ridge, KY

Join us for our 5 year reunion at Moonbird, featuring Kaleb Hensley and Comfortably Broke for your entertainment. Tickets only $30 About this Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGjNK_0a7CaRX000

Collingsworth Family

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY 41097

Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find with the Collingsworth Family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dvvpm_0a7CaRX000

Ark Encounter Will Host Massive 40-Days Christian Music Festival on 2021

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY

The Ark Encounter will be hosting the world’s largest 40-days and 40-nights Christian music festival in the summer of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I7DB_0a7CaRX000

Glamping at Camp Bespoke

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 500 Mercedes Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097

Network with other like minded people while enjoying luxury camping https://powertoexhale.rezmagic.com/Booking/Reservation/Start?tripID=3703

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGfA2_0a7CaRX000

Rebels Golf Outing

Dry Ridge, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 AM

1st Annual Rebels Golf Outing **$65 INDIVIDUAL $260 FOURSOME TEAM $150 HOLE SPONSOR $385 CORPORATE SPONSOR

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

