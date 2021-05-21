Saint Anthony events coming soon

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

First Annual Dirt Expo! Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 1178 University Blvd, Rexburg, ID

Come for a day celebrating riding on dirt! Bring your Side by Side, ATV, or dirt bike for a chance to win one of our 4 categories at our Show N' Shine. Meet big air dune riders like Tanner...

Idaho State Reformatory & Infirmary Ghost Hunt Saint Anthony, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 2266 East 600 North, Saint Anthony, ID 83445

Ready to Ghost Hunt in this former reformatory and infirmary? We have exclusive access to this haunted building! Are you brave enough?

Rexburg Pride Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: S 2nd W & 3rd W, Rexburg, ID

Rexburg Pride is an opportunity to celebrate and cultivate unity among Rexburg residents—members of the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ allies alike. ?️‍?❤️ This is a free event that will be held June...

Drop-In at the Ropes Course Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Outdoors For Women 2021 Newdale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 3150 S N Canyon Creek Rd, Newdale, ID

A gospel-centric conference designed by women, for women, with the goal of facilitating empowering and growth experiences in an outdoor setting. Women 18 and older are welcome to join us for this...