newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Live events coming up in Chadron

Posted by 
Chadron News Alert
Chadron News Alert
 1 day ago

(CHADRON, NE) Chadron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chadron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZEEI_0a7CaO8300

Tadpole Camp

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 79 Camp Norwesca Rd, Chadron, NE

A shorter camp for our younger campers to get a chance to experience the magic of camp with one overnight experience.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxnsC_0a7CaO8300

Center of the Nation Day 2

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 15951 Gold Rush Byway, Chadron, NE

Time Limit: None. We have a no runner left behind policy, and we happily stay until the final finisher crosses the line. Walkers are always welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqpUb_0a7CaO8300

Kids Sewing Camp

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 223 Main St, Chadron, NE

Join your friends in this fun summer sewing camp. Perfect for 4-Hers and any kids wanting to learn to sew. Ages 7+

Learn More

Wilderness Wonders (K-2nd)

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 79 Camp Norwesca Rd, Chadron, NE

Come Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast at the 2021 Wilderness Wonders Camp. Test your survivor skills at this summer's Wilderness Wonders Camp! June 3rd will be a one-day camp for youth ages 5 to 7 or...

Learn More

The 3rd Annual Western Nebraska Extreme Traditional 3D Archery Shoot

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 15951 Gold Rush Byway, Chadron, NE

Shoot Details: 2 legs of 20 3D targets set up in the timbered hills outside of Chadron, NE. Directions: Nine miles south of Chadron, turn in as if you were going to Chadron State Park. Turn left...

Learn More
Chadron News Alert

Chadron News Alert

Chadron, NE
6
Followers
9
Post
136
Views
ABOUT

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Chadron, NE
Government
City
Chadron, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Day Camp#Campers#Local Events#Ne Time Limit#Ne Join#Ne Come Outwit#Sun Jul 07#Ne Shoot Details#Chadron State Park#Live Content#In Person Events#Live Talks#Byway#Youth Ages#Stand Up Comedy#Rush#Time#Directions#Walkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chadron, NEPosted by
Chadron News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Chadron

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chadron: 1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2653.26 / Week; 2. Account Representative; 3. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $64.62/Hour $2585/Weekly; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2388.6 / Week; 5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,443 per week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,245 per week; 7. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Crawford); 8. REGISTERED NURSE (RN);
Chadron, NEchadronradio.com

Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs All Off To District Golf

The class B and D boys district golf meets are today in Nebraska. Chadron is in Sidney today at Hillside Golf Course. Other teams in the district include Alliance, Broken Bow, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, and Sidney. Hay Springs and Crawford are both at Heritage Hills...
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Chadron, NEYankton Daily Press

Scholastics

CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced the names of students on the Spring 2021 President’s List. The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Chadron, NEPosted by
Chadron News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Chadron

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chadron: 1. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $43.37/Hour $1735/Weekly; 2. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Chadron); 3. Manager; 4. Account Manager; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,800 per week; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Uncapped Commissions with DAILY Deposits; 7. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 8. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Chadron); 9. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Chadron); 10. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...;
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Sheridan County students graduate from Chadron

CHADRON, Neb. — Several Sheridan County students graduated from Chadron State College Saturday. Sheri Tremain of Dayton graduated with a master's degree. Samantha Heide of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Arts and Magna Cum Laude for her efforts. Sarah Haveman of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Science in education and...
Chadron, NEWyoming Tribune Eagle

Locals to graduate from Chadron State at in-person ceremony this weekend

CHADRON, Neb. – Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. Saturday with speaker Rick Koza, a CSC business professor who is retiring this year, according to a news release. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
Chadron, NENews Channel Nebraska

Chadron State Alum to present Commencement Address for Graduation Ceremony

CHADRON – Delivering the address at Chadron State College’s first in-person commencement ceremony since the pandemic will Saturday morning at 9:00 will retiring CSC Professor Dr Richard Koza. Koza’s long association with Chadron State College has included playing football for the Eagles, earning a bachelor’s and two graduate degrees and...
Chadron, NEchadronradio.com

It’s Graduation Day At Chadron High School

Today is Graduation Day for Chadron High School with 73 seniors making up the Class of 2021. Coronavirus protocols forced the school to hold a virtual graduation last year, but today’s ceremony is in-person at 1:00 in the high school gymnasium. The ceremony will be live-streamed with a link at the school district webpage chadronschools.org.
Chadron, NESterling Journal-Advocate

Local students graduate from Chadron State College

Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating. Local graduates who will be recognized include:
Chadron, NEpinebluffspost.com

CSC recognizes Graduates

CHADRON, NEB. (05/04/2021)-- Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and...
Chadron, NECircleville Herald

Orient's Conner graduates from Chadron State College

CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
Chadron, NEcsc.edu

Chadron State will host in-person commencement

CHADRON – Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Chadron State College recognizes employees

CHADRON – Chadron State College honored 2020 and 2021 employees who have retired or plan to as well as those who have reached milestones in years of service during a lunch ceremony April 29. The Teaching Excellence Award nominees, Eagle Impact Award winners, and Student Organization Advisor Award recipient were also recognized.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Public Power District plants trees in Chadron State Park

The Nebraska Public Power District got a jump on celebrating Arbor Day by planting 9 trees at Chadron State Park on Tuesday. NPPD Community Outreach Supervisor Heidi Elliott says the utility has held a yearly Arbor Day tree planting event in conjunction with one of its retail customer communities, calling it something NPPD and its workers look forward to.