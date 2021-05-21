Live events coming up in Chadron
(CHADRON, NE) Chadron is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chadron:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 79 Camp Norwesca Rd, Chadron, NE
A shorter camp for our younger campers to get a chance to experience the magic of camp with one overnight experience.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: 15951 Gold Rush Byway, Chadron, NE
Time Limit: None. We have a no runner left behind policy, and we happily stay until the final finisher crosses the line. Walkers are always welcome!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 223 Main St, Chadron, NE
Join your friends in this fun summer sewing camp. Perfect for 4-Hers and any kids wanting to learn to sew. Ages 7+
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 79 Camp Norwesca Rd, Chadron, NE
Come Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast at the 2021 Wilderness Wonders Camp. Test your survivor skills at this summer's Wilderness Wonders Camp! June 3rd will be a one-day camp for youth ages 5 to 7 or...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 15951 Gold Rush Byway, Chadron, NE
Shoot Details: 2 legs of 20 3D targets set up in the timbered hills outside of Chadron, NE. Directions: Nine miles south of Chadron, turn in as if you were going to Chadron State Park. Turn left...