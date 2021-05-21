What’s up Bonners Ferry: Local events calendar

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Bonners Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bonners Ferry area:

PIG PICKIN AGAIN at Jake's Landing Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Locals again have banded together to continue their efforts to save Jake’s Landing and are putting together another PIG PICKIN’ DINNER FUNDRAISER to help Jake's Landing continue to survive the...

Faith Rocks The Mountain Music Festival Troy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 78 lake creek road, Troy, MT 59935

Christian music festival in Troy Montana. Gates open at 10am. Great music and extreme motorcycle show! Limited camping spots available.

BCRCC Lincoln Day Dinner Naples, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

The Boundary County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner, with



Bull Lake MT Troy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 14891 Bull Lake Rd, Troy, MT

Event in Troy, MT by Kelly Hughes Band on Saturday, June 26 2021

Dance Into Summer Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay, ID

This community dance begins with a waltz lesson from 7-8 pm, taught by professional instructors from Spokane. Following the lesson is general dancing, refreshments, door prizes, etc. until 10 pm...