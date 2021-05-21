newsbreak-logo
Bonners Ferry, ID

What’s up Bonners Ferry: Local events calendar

Bonners Ferry News Watch
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 1 day ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Bonners Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bonners Ferry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeVVT_0a7CaNFK00

PIG PICKIN AGAIN at Jake's Landing

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Locals again have banded together to continue their efforts to save Jake’s Landing and are putting together another PIG PICKIN’ DINNER FUNDRAISER to help Jake's Landing continue to survive the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGP3a_0a7CaNFK00

Faith Rocks The Mountain Music Festival

Troy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 78 lake creek road, Troy, MT 59935

Christian music festival in Troy Montana. Gates open at 10am. Great music and extreme motorcycle show! Limited camping spots available.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R9Hv_0a7CaNFK00

BCRCC Lincoln Day Dinner

Naples, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

The Boundary County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner, with\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Y9lQ_0a7CaNFK00

Bull Lake MT

Troy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 14891 Bull Lake Rd, Troy, MT

Event in Troy, MT by Kelly Hughes Band on Saturday, June 26 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQr9z_0a7CaNFK00

Dance Into Summer

Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay, ID

This community dance begins with a waltz lesson from 7-8 pm, taught by professional instructors from Spokane. Following the lesson is general dancing, refreshments, door prizes, etc. until 10 pm...

Learn More
Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry, ID
1
Followers
27
Post
415
Views
ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

