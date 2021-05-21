newsbreak-logo
Muleshoe, TX

Muleshoe calendar: What's coming up

Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 1 day ago

(MULESHOE, TX) Muleshoe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muleshoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoVGi_0a7CaLTs00

Leadership Clovis Golf Tournament

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 Colonial Pkwy, Clovis, NM

Clovis Chamber of Commerce 2020-2021 Leadership Clovis Golf Tournament More details to follow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPCXG_0a7CaLTs00

Unknown Element CrossFit Kids - May 2021

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 3405A Gidding St, Clovis, NM

**NEW Morning Session Added in May** At Unknown Element, we use BIG (broad, inclusive, and general) FUN and play- based learning to teach proper form and mechanics related to functional and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8fm8_0a7CaLTs00

PPP Deadline -- May 31st

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 3300 N Prince St, Clovis, NM

Come apply before the deadline! The PPP Loans from SBA are designed to help all struggling businesses. Not sure you qualify? Call Colten at the Clovis branch for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GRYW_0a7CaLTs00

La C Norteña y San Luisito Norte

Muleshoe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: Muleshoe, TX

Gran Bailazo un mano a mano don San Luisito Norte y La C Norteña

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAQT9_0a7CaLTs00

Prep Tour: West 312

Farwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Prep Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 7-19 who have achieved beginning level golf and tournament experience and offers competitive 9-hole individual stroke play competitions.

ABOUT

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Muleshoe, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Muleshoe Playa Field Day set for Tuesday

A Playa Field Day will be held on Tuesday at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge. The event will cover information about playa ecosystems, such as the playa restoration program known as the Playa Conservation Initiative (TxPCI). A driving tour, which will take place during lunch, will highlight restored playas through the north area of the refuge.
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Milk giveaway scheduled for Saturday

CLOVIS — Dairy Farmers of America, along with Gandy's and Dairy MAX, will hold a drive-thru milk giveaway Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clovis. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies are exhausted. Attendees are limited to two gallons of milk per car, and are asked to remain in their car while milk is placed in their open trunk. The drive-thru will be set up at West Ninth and Rencher streets.
Muleshoe, TXPosted by
Muleshoe Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Muleshoe

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Muleshoe: 1. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $50.34/Hour $1812/Weekly; 2. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 3. Security Officer; 4. Licensed Professional Counselor Associate (LPC- Associate); 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Cutting Edge Lead Management Platform; 6. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1713.6 / Week; 8. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $42.51/Hour $1530/Weekly; 9. CDL-A Trainer - Earn $1,200-$1,400/Week + 99% No-Touch Freight; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;
Curry County, NMEastern New Mexico News

Events calendar - May 9

• Free dumping — noon-4:30 p.m., Clovis Regional Landfill, 2801 E. Brady. Open to all Clovis and Curry County residents in honor of Great American Cleanup. Information: 575-769-9654. • ENMU Bands in Concert — 3 p.m., via the ENMU Department of Music YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTeNzWdqPOj8YAYxrvGszw. Presented by the ENMU...
Panhandle, TXEastern New Mexico News

Trippin' Again: A walk through Panhandle history

CANYON - In the center of this small Texas town lies more than 14,000 years of history. From cars to dinosaurs, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum covers it all. PPHM opened its doors in April of 1933. History Professor Hattie Anderson of West Texas Normal College, now West Texas A&M University, was the source of this vision.
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Club notes - May 9

The Beta Phi chapter of ESA in Clovis met Saturday with a cookout before a planned summer break. The meeting and cookout took place at the home of Royce and Patsy Lorenz. New pledges to the chapter were Tim and Lisa Loflin, Laura White and John Mathis. The chapter recognized...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Cleanup event getting prepped

CLOVIS — The city of Clovis is getting set for its spring cleanup event on Saturday. The Great American Cleanup is scheduled to start 8 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation department at 500 Sycamore. The cleanup is one of two annual trash pickup events made possible through a New...