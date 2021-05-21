Muleshoe calendar: What's coming up

(MULESHOE, TX) Muleshoe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muleshoe:

Leadership Clovis Golf Tournament Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 Colonial Pkwy, Clovis, NM

Clovis Chamber of Commerce 2020-2021 Leadership Clovis Golf Tournament More details to follow...

Unknown Element CrossFit Kids - May 2021 Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 3405A Gidding St, Clovis, NM

**NEW Morning Session Added in May** At Unknown Element, we use BIG (broad, inclusive, and general) FUN and play- based learning to teach proper form and mechanics related to functional and...

PPP Deadline -- May 31st Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 3300 N Prince St, Clovis, NM

Come apply before the deadline! The PPP Loans from SBA are designed to help all struggling businesses. Not sure you qualify? Call Colten at the Clovis branch for more details.

La C Norteña y San Luisito Norte Muleshoe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: Muleshoe, TX

Gran Bailazo un mano a mano don San Luisito Norte y La C Norteña

Prep Tour: West 312 Farwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Prep Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 7-19 who have achieved beginning level golf and tournament experience and offers competitive 9-hole individual stroke play competitions.