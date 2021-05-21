Live events on the horizon in Warsaw

(WARSAW, VA) Live events are coming to Warsaw.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warsaw:

Northumberland JV Softball @ Rappahannock Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:45 PM

Address: 6914 Richmond Rd, Warsaw, VA

The Rappahannock (Warsaw, VA) JV softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Northumberland (Heathsville, VA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 6p.

Lancaster JV Baseball @ Washington & Lee Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 16380 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA

The Washington & Lee (Montross, VA) JV baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Lancaster (VA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

Honey Bug Farm Camp Dunnsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Registration Cost $290 Per Child, Discount for Siblings. Cost includes, drinks, lunch, snacks and all activities plus loaner safety equipment. Activities to include horseback riding and other...

The Elements Series: Glass — Menokin Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4037 Menokin Rd, Warsaw, VA

Elements is a series centered on architectural preservation. These discussions look at how preservation of the building trades, assure historic skills and craftsmanship continue to be taught...

Warsaw Fest Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 52 Campus Dr, Warsaw, VA

10/08 to 10/09 2021 - Warsaw Fest meta RCC Warsaw Campus, Warsaw , VA Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: CY GP CH Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 136 Juried: no Prize Money: na