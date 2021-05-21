newsbreak-logo
Warsaw, VA

Live events on the horizon in Warsaw

Posted by 
Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 1 day ago

(WARSAW, VA) Live events are coming to Warsaw.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warsaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewrII_0a7CaKb900

Northumberland JV Softball @ Rappahannock

Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:45 PM

Address: 6914 Richmond Rd, Warsaw, VA

The Rappahannock (Warsaw, VA) JV softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Northumberland (Heathsville, VA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 6p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Sts2_0a7CaKb900

Lancaster JV Baseball @ Washington & Lee

Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 16380 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA

The Washington & Lee (Montross, VA) JV baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Lancaster (VA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APPT0_0a7CaKb900

Honey Bug Farm Camp

Dunnsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Registration Cost $290 Per Child, Discount for Siblings. Cost includes, drinks, lunch, snacks and all activities plus loaner safety equipment. Activities to include horseback riding and other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpJ4X_0a7CaKb900

The Elements Series: Glass — Menokin

Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4037 Menokin Rd, Warsaw, VA

Elements is a series centered on architectural preservation. These discussions look at how preservation of the building trades, assure historic skills and craftsmanship continue to be taught...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcUU2_0a7CaKb900

Warsaw Fest

Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 52 Campus Dr, Warsaw, VA

10/08 to 10/09 2021 - Warsaw Fest meta RCC Warsaw Campus, Warsaw , VA Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: CY GP CH Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 136 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

