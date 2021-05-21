Jena events coming soon
(JENA, LA) Live events are coming to Jena.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jena:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM
This tournament is a 5 game guarantee for $315, you can get registered online at www.mayb.com and or call the office at 316-284-0354
Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 149 Chahta Trails, Dry Prong, LA
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MAY 29 & 30 2PM - 10PM WIN UP TO $250 IN JENA CASH! Earn 50 points during the promotional period to swipe at the kiosk and play. May earn and play up to two times each promotion...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 2297 Diversion Canal Levee Road, Jonesville, LA 71343
Beyond A Spectrum's 3rd Annual Aiming for Autism Sporting Clays Tournament
Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 2095 Rock Hill Rd, Dry Prong, LA
It's a day for families and fun. We will be having a day filled with games, food, music, and fellowship. There will also be a special appearance by local funny guy Bro Joe Poisso. Y'all come join...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 1207 Tioga Rd, Ball, LA
Join us Saturday, May 22nd for our 2021 Recital at 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm, or 7:00 pm to watch your favorite dancer SHINE on stage. Before purchasing tickets be sure to confirm the correct showtime for...