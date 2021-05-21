newsbreak-logo
Jena, LA

Jena events coming soon

Jena Dispatch
(JENA, LA) Live events are coming to Jena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDZoE_0a7CaIph00

MAYB PIneville LA

Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

This tournament is a 5 game guarantee for $315, you can get registered online at www.mayb.com and or call the office at 316-284-0354

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvHzj_0a7CaIph00

Stars & Stripes Kiosk Game

Dry Prong, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 149 Chahta Trails, Dry Prong, LA

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MAY 29 & 30 2PM - 10PM WIN UP TO $250 IN JENA CASH! Earn 50 points during the promotional period to swipe at the kiosk and play. May earn and play up to two times each promotion...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGTpC_0a7CaIph00

Aiming for Autism Sponsorship

Jonesville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 2297 Diversion Canal Levee Road, Jonesville, LA 71343

Beyond A Spectrum's 3rd Annual Aiming for Autism Sporting Clays Tournament

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IETE_0a7CaIph00

Family Day

Dry Prong, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 2095 Rock Hill Rd, Dry Prong, LA

It's a day for families and fun. We will be having a day filled with games, food, music, and fellowship. There will also be a special appearance by local funny guy Bro Joe Poisso. Y'all come join...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJGZH_0a7CaIph00

2021 The Dance Center Recital

Ball, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1207 Tioga Rd, Ball, LA

Join us Saturday, May 22nd for our 2021 Recital at 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm, or 7:00 pm to watch your favorite dancer SHINE on stage. Before purchasing tickets be sure to confirm the correct showtime for...

Jena Dispatch

Jena, LA
ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

