Live events coming up in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Bad Axe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bad Axe area:

Jean Ferriby Memorial Golf Scramble — City of Harbor Beach Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 7840, 3175 Sand Beach Rd, Bad Axe, MI

Support the Harbor Beach Community Hospital. Shot gun start at 9 am. Contact Laura Janks at 989-479-5023 for information.

Drive Up Senior Seminar Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1365 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe, MI

Join us for a box lunch, guest speaker and give aways, all from the comfort of your car. Tune your FM radio station to channel 89.1 to listen to the guest speaker. If you would like to attend...

GLLS Opening Weekend Night 2 Owendale, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 5801 Sebewaing Rd, Owendale, MI

Great Lakes Lightning Sprints presented by Maxima Racing Oils makes its first ever visit to the Bullet for night 2 of racing on Opening Weekend!

Blue Star Mothers Thumb Chapter 178 meeting Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 1070 E Huron Ave, Bad Axe, MI

The Blue Star Mothers Thumb Chapter MI 178 has resumed their monthly meetings at the Franklin Inn in Bad Axe. The meetings take place the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Each person must...

Sunset Classic 5k 2021 Pigeon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 170 N Caseville Rd, Pigeon, MI

DAY-OF REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN THURSDAY, JULY 18 at 5:30pm. Register for the 2019 Sunset Classic 5k beginning April 01, 2019. Pre-registration is $25 and ends July 12th. Day-of registration is...