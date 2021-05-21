newsbreak-logo
Bad Axe, MI

Live events coming up in Bad Axe

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 1 day ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Bad Axe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bad Axe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr901_0a7CaHwy00

Jean Ferriby Memorial Golf Scramble — City of Harbor Beach

Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 7840, 3175 Sand Beach Rd, Bad Axe, MI

Support the Harbor Beach Community Hospital. Shot gun start at 9 am. Contact Laura Janks at 989-479-5023 for information.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fV9HW_0a7CaHwy00

Drive Up Senior Seminar

Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1365 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe, MI

Join us for a box lunch, guest speaker and give aways, all from the comfort of your car. Tune your FM radio station to channel 89.1 to listen to the guest speaker. If you would like to attend...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l75je_0a7CaHwy00

GLLS Opening Weekend Night 2

Owendale, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 5801 Sebewaing Rd, Owendale, MI

Great Lakes Lightning Sprints presented by Maxima Racing Oils makes its first ever visit to the Bullet for night 2 of racing on Opening Weekend!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwqrK_0a7CaHwy00

Blue Star Mothers Thumb Chapter 178 meeting

Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 1070 E Huron Ave, Bad Axe, MI

The Blue Star Mothers Thumb Chapter MI 178 has resumed their monthly meetings at the Franklin Inn in Bad Axe. The meetings take place the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Each person must...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOlH4_0a7CaHwy00

Sunset Classic 5k 2021

Pigeon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 170 N Caseville Rd, Pigeon, MI

DAY-OF REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN THURSDAY, JULY 18 at 5:30pm. Register for the 2019 Sunset Classic 5k beginning April 01, 2019. Pre-registration is $25 and ends July 12th. Day-of registration is...


Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
3
Followers
23
Post
168
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

