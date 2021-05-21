newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Hallettsville events calendar

Posted by 
Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 1 day ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Hallettsville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hallettsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ovIC_0a7CaFBW00

Hallet Oak Gallery Beautification Day

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: Kahn & Stanzel Building, 115 N Main St, Hallettsville, TX

Saturday, February 6 HALLETTSVILLE: Hallet Oak Gallery Beautification Day 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM Inside the Gallery – Children’s Art Project by Linda Cejka Outdoors – Cleanup Projects for Adults Over...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TysGf_0a7CaFBW00

Private Event- Steffek Wedding

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Private Event- Steffek Wedding at Hallettsville, Texas, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUSOA_0a7CaFBW00

Spring Picnic 2021

Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 S Ave G, Shiner, TX

Copyright 2011-2021 SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Nothing may be reproduced from this website without the express written consent of the Pastor.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iy1xA_0a7CaFBW00

Fall Wine Walk + Christmas Market

Sheridan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX

Can you say Christmas Cheers? Our Winter Wine Walk is the perfect way to transition from the fall season right into the holly jolly days of Christmas! Splashway Campground will be hosting wineries...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2Rrp_0a7CaFBW00

Coming back to Blase's Hall!

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 4228 US HWY 90-A West, Hallettsville, TX

A Saturday afternoon of great music friends and dancing at Blase's Hall in Halletsville. $10 cover charge at the door.

Learn More
Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
6
Followers
11
Post
148
Views
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shiner, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Sheridan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Kahn Stanzel Building#Hallet Oak Gallery#Sun Nov 11#In Person Events#Tx Saturday#In Person Attendance#Wineries#Wedding#Time#Digital Formats#Live Content#Splashway Campground#Cleanup Projects#Christmas Cheers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Licensed Vocational Nurse; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 6. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $41.14/Hour $1645/Weekly; 7. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR; 8. Location Manager; 9. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Here’s the cheapest gas in Hallettsville Saturday

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Hallettsville, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 304 E Fourth St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 106 Fairwinds St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,587 per week; 2. Summer Camp Nurse Onsite Room and Board; 3. CUSTOMER SERVICE; 4. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 5. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES; 6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 7. OTR CDL-A Drivers: $70,000yr+ with Guaranteed Weekly Pay; 8. HDD locator or operator, Mini-Ex operators, CDL drivers; 9. CDL A Dedicated Team Truck Drivers; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $83,500/Year + $6k Sign-On;
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
expressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Lavaca County, TXcrossroadstoday.com

COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Lavaca County

LAVACA County- The Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8, COVID-19 2nd Dose Vaccine Clinic(s) is set for Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The DSHS Communications Team is reaching out to patients to schedule and confirm appointment times for the second dose. One clinic takes place at the Yoakum...
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $41.14/Hour $1645/Weekly; 3. Summer Camp Nurse Onsite Room and Board; 4. Housekeeping Attendant; 5. Dietary Aide; 6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 7. CUSTOMER SERVICE; 8. Planner I; 9. SHIPPING/RECEIVING CLERK; 10. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver;
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Job alert: These Hallettsville jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. Seeking Licensed Insurance Agent - Work from Home - Immediate Openings; 2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,587 per week; 3. CUSTOMER SERVICE; 4. Travel Surgical Technician - OR Tech; 5. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1150/wk); 6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 7. OTR CDL-A Drivers: $70,000yr+ with Guaranteed Weekly Pay; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $88,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 9. HDD locator or operator, Mini-Ex operators, CDL drivers; 10. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver;
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. Seeking Licensed Insurance Agent - Work from Home - Immediate Openings; 2. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,736 per week; 4. Packer Operator - Night Shift; 5. CUSTOMER SERVICES; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 7. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!; 8. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,587 per week; 10. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1150/wk);
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 2. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,739 per week; 4. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $41.14/Hour $1645/Weekly; 5. Packer Operator - Night Shift; 6. Planner I; 7. Laundry Attendant; 8. Electrician; 9. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 10. CUSTOMER SERVICE;
Shiner, TXVictoria Advocate

Shiner Heritage Quilters unveils 2022 donation quilt

Participants in the “Garden Sampler” block-of-the-month project showed their newly-sewn blocks at the May 4 Shiner Heritage Quilters meeting. Many lovely quilts were displayed in show-and-tell. A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 2022 donation quilt that will be used as a fundraiser. Mary Shafer, co-chair of...
Hallettsville, TXVictoria Advocate

Regional Public Meetings May 3-7

Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public. For more information: cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/. Shiner City Council. When: 6 p.m. Where: 115 W. Wolters St., Shiner. For more information: https://www.shinertexas.gov/city-council. Tuesday. Seadrift City...