Buffalo, WY

What’s up Buffalo: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 1 day ago

(BUFFALO, WY) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uU1wp_0a7CaCXL00

Sunday Funday

Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY

The Barn in Big Horn and The Happy Camper present Sunday Funday!! Starting June 6th, we will be serving coffee, breakfast and cocktails at the Barn in Big Horn for a fun get together. We will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Foh0M_0a7CaCXL00

Summer Art Camp

Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn, WY

July 27, 28, 29, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ages 9 – 12 $150 per child, all 3 days INCLUDES LUNCH Scholarships are available Enjoy a unique art module each day! “Exploring Sculpture” with Ellie...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tumXh_0a7CaCXL00

Bart Crow (Sheridan, WY)

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 312 Broadway St #3917, Sheridan, WY

Tickets In Advance: $15 Tickets at the gate or day of: $20 Doors: 5:30pm Opener: 6:30pm Bart Crow: 8:30pm

Virtual Road Trip to The Brinton Museum

Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn, WY

Join Kenneth Schuster as he takes attendees on a tour through the Bradford Brinton Memorial’s Brinton home, constructed in 1892 as the home of William Moncreiffe. He will endeavor to place the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ii7I_0a7CaCXL00

Lovin Junkin Show

Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 63 N Burritt Ave, Buffalo, WY

Lovin Junkin Show will be held on the lawn north side of Bomber Mountain Civis Center, It will host an array of vendors from all over Wyoming and neighboring states. The show will happen the same...

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

Coming soon: Buffalo events

1. UCROSS SPOTLIGHT | Karen Kitchel and Leah Ollman; 2. SCLT Trailfest 2021 presented by Big Horn Mountain Radio Network; 3. Quarantine Showdown 2021; 4. Cruisin' to Wagon Box Inn; 5. Story Days;
Buffalo, WYSheridan Media

Register Now for Buffalo Farmers’ Markets

The popular Buffalo Farmers Markets will be returning to downtown in June and will continue throughout the summer, according to the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, who is hosting and putting on the weekly events. The markets will begin Wednesday, June 16th and will continue until September 29th at Crazy Woman...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Buffalo Quilting Gals celebrate 25 years

The Buffalo Quilting Gals are celebrating 25 years as a growing organization in Buffalo. The club meets on the second Tuesday of every month to celebrate new creations, learn new techniques and catch up on each others lives. Read more about the club and their members in this week's print edition.
Buffalo, WYSheridan Media

Lake DeSmet Advisory Board Moves Meeting to June

The Lake DeSmet Advisory Board has announced it has rescheduled their next meeting to Wednesday, June 2nd. Cheryl Benner, Operations Manager with the Lake DeSmet Operating Department, sent out an e-mail last week with the announcement, saying the starting time for the meeting has also been changed to 3:30 that afternoon.
Buffalo, WYbighornmountainradio.com

Bluegrass Recording Artist Lorraine Jordan Performs at Occidental Saloon

Award winning bluegrass recording artist Lorraine Jordan and members of her Carolina Road band were in Buffalo over the weekend for two concerts at the Occidental Saloon as part of a four-day spring jam session. Known as the “Lady of Tradition, she explained that her visit to the Occidental Hotel...
Big Horn, WYSheridan Press

Audubon society hosting birding walk Saturday

BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society will host its monthly bird walk Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m., participants will be led by Bighorn Audubon Society members through the grounds of The Brinton Museum. Following birding, lunch will be catered by The Bistro along with a sale and silent auction and annual meeting of the society.
Johnson County, WYSheridan Media

19th Habitat Garage Sale This Weekend

The 19th annual garage sale to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County is scheduled to begin Thursday night at the fairgrounds in Buffalo. There will be four buildings full of good, previously-used items including housewares, appliances, clothing, furniture, camping and fishing gear, tools, books, electronics and household items available for purchase at bargain pricing.
Buffalo, WYSheridan Media

Senior Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening

The Buffalo Senior Center will be having an open house this Friday to celebrate their Grand Re-Opening and to show off their remodeled facility. The senior center is inviting seniors, volunteers, and the community to enjoy appetizers, beverages and live music from David Romtvedt and friends to mark the occasion.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Teens choose from diverse activities throughout year

It’s a phrase Erin Kilbride, executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center, has heard more than once, and as someone who runs a center full of activities for teenagers — from structured game nights to a less structured place to play air hockey, ping pong and foosball — she struggles with it.
Big Horn, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BioBlitz in-person event returns July 23-25 in Big Horn

BIG HORN – Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is partnering with the Rockies Audubon Society, among others, to bring back the in-person Wyoming BioBlitz. The Wyoming BioBlitz is a free, one-of-a-kind opportunity for families, students and all nature-lovers to learn about plants and wildlife and help scientists survey them. During this weekend-long event, participants will team up with biologists to search for and document as many plants and animals as possible.
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

No such thing as a free dip in the pool

Last week, members of the Buffalo Pool Board floated the idea of charging admission to support the long-term maintenance, and eventual replacement of, the city pool. It’s no secret that the pool is safe entertainment for hundreds of local kids who spend their summer days lounging and splashing in the sun. The pool is a tremendous asset, and Buffalo is rightly proud that this small community supported the building and operation of what is really a luxury. And we hope the pool continues to be a source of entertainment for kids and families for decades to come.
Buffalo, WYSheridan Press

Registration open for Science Kids 'Nature's Playground' class

SHERIDAN — Registration opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Nature's Playground Science Kids class in Buffalo. The class is for ages 6-8 years old from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29-30 for $65. Scholarships are available, as well. Students will be exploring woods, meadows and streams around Buffalo to discover the amazing things that happen all the time outside.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Your Weekly Food Truck Finder

The season of al fresco dining has returned to Sheridan County! Check out the hours and locations of all your favorite local food trucks in our new weekly roundup. To get the list sent right to your email every Monday morning, click here. Food Truck Finder: May 10 to 16.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

SCCD wraps up seedling tree program for season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District recently wrapped up its annual Conservation Tree program. The program provides low-cost conservation seedling trees to Sheridan County residents for conservation practices such as windbreaks, living snow fences, erosion control and habitat plantings. Each year, the district begins accepting orders around November with trees arriving in early May. Historically, paper forms were sent out with the fall newsletter. In recent years, the district began accepting online orders with credit card payments through the district website, sccdwy.org.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Kiwanis of Sheridan honors legacy and continues program

Sheridan High School graduates will have an opportunity to celebrate their achievement while keeping a lasting Sheridan tradition alive. The Kiwanis of Sheridan have been honored to accept Project Graduation from the Harper family. Project Graduation is a celebration of and for the graduating students of Sheridan County high schools that was originally organized by Pam Harper, who helped found the celebration, according to Kiwanis of Sheridan Secretary Dina Garcia Blachard. In honor of Harper, Kiwanis of Sheridan plans on renaming the event The Pam Harper Memorial after this year’s graduation.