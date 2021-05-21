What’s up Buffalo: Local events calendar

(BUFFALO, WY) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

Sunday Funday Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 228 Johnson St, Big Horn, WY

The Barn in Big Horn and The Happy Camper present Sunday Funday!! Starting June 6th, we will be serving coffee, breakfast and cocktails at the Barn in Big Horn for a fun get together. We will be...

Summer Art Camp Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn, WY

July 27, 28, 29, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ages 9 – 12 $150 per child, all 3 days INCLUDES LUNCH Scholarships are available Enjoy a unique art module each day! “Exploring Sculpture” with Ellie...

Bart Crow (Sheridan, WY) Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 312 Broadway St #3917, Sheridan, WY

Tickets In Advance: $15 Tickets at the gate or day of: $20 Doors: 5:30pm Opener: 6:30pm Bart Crow: 8:30pm

Virtual Road Trip to The Brinton Museum Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn, WY

Join Kenneth Schuster as he takes attendees on a tour through the Bradford Brinton Memorial’s Brinton home, constructed in 1892 as the home of William Moncreiffe. He will endeavor to place the...

Lovin Junkin Show Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 63 N Burritt Ave, Buffalo, WY

Lovin Junkin Show will be held on the lawn north side of Bomber Mountain Civis Center, It will host an array of vendors from all over Wyoming and neighboring states. The show will happen the same...