Lake City, MN

Live events on the horizon in Lake City

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 1 day ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) Live events are coming to Lake City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWYMI_0a7CaBec00

Singer/Songwriters Open Mic Night

Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 3rd Street, WI-35, Pepin, WI

New this year on the Tiki Bar is a singer/songwriter open mic. Bring your instrument […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rAus_0a7CaBec00

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Pepin, WI

Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Pepin, WI

Chandler's Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Pepin, WI. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xqy70_0a7CaBec00

Book Signing with Author Tom Gillman of Wingers: A Story of Triumph and Redemption

Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: N2030 Spring St, Stockholm, WI

Come meet Tom and pick up a signed copy of his awesome book! "One small town. One group of misfits. One coach who believed in the underdog. Wingers is not just another inspirational sports story...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZyIHz_0a7CaBec00

Celebration of Pride

Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Party event in Stockholm, WI by Lake Pepin Pride on Friday, June 11 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvlpW_0a7CaBec00

Alumni Tournament

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 33587 Lakeview Dr, Lake City, MN

Open to all Lake City Alumni and friends. Join us Saturday, May 22nd for a 1pm shotgun start with awards meal to follow. Contact General Manager Travis Heitman at travis@lakecity

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City, MN
ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Wi New#The Tiki Bar#Firearm Training#Mn Wi Fl#Sun May#N2030 Spring St#Sun Jun#Lake Pepin Pride#Live Content#Spring#Remote Audiences#Live Formats#In Person Attendance#Awards Meal#Digital Formats#Awesome#Digital Tools#Misfits#Stockholm
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

No experience necessary — Lake City companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative / Customer Service 2. Entry Level Sales Representative 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $85,000/Year - Excellent Benefits 4. Data Entry Clerk / Data Entry 5. Entry Level Mechanic 6. Entry Level Manufacturing - Arcadia, WI 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Manufacturing - Assembly - 1st Shift - $2000 Sign On Bonus 9. Marketing Coordinator - Entry Level 10. Entry Level Recruiter/Sales Trainee
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Work remotely in Lake City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sr. IoT Solutions Architect REMOTE; 2. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 3. HR Coordinator - Remote; 4. Sales Consultant Work from Home $80,000+++; 5. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 6. Insurance Sales Professional-Work From Home; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Your 4-day forecast for Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake City: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Jump on Lake City’s rainy forecast today

(LAKE CITY, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lake City Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Lake City weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake City: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

State grant helps PCSO add to its fleet on the water

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is adding to their fleet of boats, thanks to a federal grant through the state, Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman reports. The PCSO applied for a State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant and was subsequently awarded an 18’x 8’ Alumitech Airboat with a 450-horsepower motor and aluminum trailer.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Lake City, MNPosted by
Lake City Bulletin

Start immediately with these jobs in Lake City

These companies in Lake City are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 2. Insurance Sales Professional-Work From Home; 3. HR Coordinator - Remote; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Retread Operator; 6. Virtual Sales / Work From Home; 7. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 8. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home;
Winona, MNPost-Bulletin

Area briefs: Tour de Pepin registration open for June 5 ride

LAKE CITY — Pump up those tires and grab a water bottle. Registration is now open for the 2021 Tour de Pepin, which will run June 5 starting in Lake City. The annual cycling ride, which starts at Roschen Park on the south end of the city, comes in five options, ranging from 32 miles for cyclists needing a shorter ride, to 100 miles for those can pedal all day long.
Lake City, MNPost-Bulletin

I'm loving the sunshine and all it implies

LAKE CITY — Apparently, I'm the King of Garage Sales. Which is odd, because I never carry cash and am naturally averse to two things that make an ardent garage sale shopper. First, I hate waking up early in the morning. Second, I have difficulty finding value in other people's stuff.