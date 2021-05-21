Live events on the horizon in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, MN) Live events are coming to Lake City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

Singer/Songwriters Open Mic Night Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 3rd Street, WI-35, Pepin, WI

New this year on the Tiki Bar is a singer/songwriter open mic. Bring your instrument […]



MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Pepin, WI Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Pepin, WI

Chandler's Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Pepin, WI. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will be...

Book Signing with Author Tom Gillman of Wingers: A Story of Triumph and Redemption Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: N2030 Spring St, Stockholm, WI

Come meet Tom and pick up a signed copy of his awesome book! "One small town. One group of misfits. One coach who believed in the underdog. Wingers is not just another inspirational sports story...

Celebration of Pride Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Party event in Stockholm, WI by Lake Pepin Pride on Friday, June 11 2021

Alumni Tournament Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 33587 Lakeview Dr, Lake City, MN

Open to all Lake City Alumni and friends. Join us Saturday, May 22nd for a 1pm shotgun start with awards meal to follow. Contact General Manager Travis Heitman at travis@lakecity