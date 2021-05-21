Live events coming up in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:

Kyle Mathis on the Patio July 31 Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Welcome Kyle Mathis, instrumentalist, guitarist, and vocalist, as he returns to the WSCW Patio

Basic Handgun Training Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

8-hour Basic Handgun course everyone is welcome. Kids under 17 are welcome accompanied by parent or guardian.

Karaoke with DJ Kenny Ray Hilltop Lakes, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 Hilltop Lodge Dr, Hilltop Lakes, TX

Come out and sing the night away with Kenny Ray. Show your friends you're the next Star or enjoy your friend as they please the crowd.

Guthrie Jones on the Patio June 12 Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Live at WSCW! Danny and Joni are crowd favorites and are back to enhance your enjoyment of wine and nature.

1st Annual NOLAN WREN Memorial Car & Bike Show Iola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 7264 Main St, Iola, TX

RESCHEDULED due to COVID19 for June 12, 2021! Please watch our page for updates!! Proceeds goes to the American Cancer Society and Iola ISD Scholarships It will be in downtown Iola Texas with all...