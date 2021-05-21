Live events coming up in Madisonville
(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
Welcome Kyle Mathis, instrumentalist, guitarist, and vocalist, as he returns to the WSCW Patio
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851
8-hour Basic Handgun course everyone is welcome. Kids under 17 are welcome accompanied by parent or guardian.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 1 Hilltop Lodge Dr, Hilltop Lakes, TX
Come out and sing the night away with Kenny Ray. Show your friends you're the next Star or enjoy your friend as they please the crowd.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
Live at WSCW! Danny and Joni are crowd favorites and are back to enhance your enjoyment of wine and nature.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 7264 Main St, Iola, TX
RESCHEDULED due to COVID19 for June 12, 2021! Please watch our page for updates!! Proceeds goes to the American Cancer Society and Iola ISD Scholarships It will be in downtown Iola Texas with all...