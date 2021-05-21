newsbreak-logo
Ely, NV

Ely calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Ely News Beat
 1 day ago

(ELY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Ely calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ely area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLsRR_0a7Ca85g00

Schellraiser 2022

Mc Gill, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: U.S. 93, McGill, NV 89318

Twenty-six bands (and counting). Four days. One great cause. A fundraiser for the nonprofit Nevada Northern Railway Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07S0ze_0a7Ca85g00

Sagebrush Social Disc Golf Tournament

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: Ely, NV

Sagebrush Social Disc Golf Tournament *The Sagebrush Social Disc Golf Tournament is committed to taking any and all necessary steps to maintain the health and safety of both our Guests and Team...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244DsO_0a7Ca85g00

Swim-A-Thon for Veteran’s

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1111 Veterans Blvd, Ely, NV

Swim-A-Thon for Veteran’s *This Swim-A-Thon for Veteran’s is committed to taking any and all necessary steps to maintain the health and safety of both our Guests and Team Members* Support a great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EH6Jr_0a7Ca85g00

Sunset Stars and Champagne Train

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

For those of you who aren’t fortunate enough to live up here in the Rural Inter-Mountain West, you are missing our breathtakingly beautiful sunsets and night skies. For those of you who live in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19digx_0a7Ca85g00

3D Target Archery Shoot

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 935 Campton St, Ely, NV

The Bristlecone Bowmen are hosting their annual 3D Target Archery Shoot, June 13-14, up on Success Summit again this year. Don’t miss out on this fun and challenging event set in one of the most...

Ely, NV
ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

