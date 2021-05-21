Live events coming up in Lincolnton

newsbreak-logo
(LINCOLNTON, GA) Lincolnton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincolnton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMcpT_0a7Ca7Cx00

Mule Day ‑ Southern Heritage Festival

Washington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2160 Lexington Rd, Washington, GA

Celebrate more than 200 years of agricultural heritage and get a glimpse into one family's life on a plantation. Mule Competitions & Plowing Demonstrations * Arts & Crafts * Vintage Cars * Antique...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwHJw_0a7Ca7Cx00

National Trails Day Hike

Appling, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3725 Mistletoe Road, Appling, GA 30802

Celebrate National Trail Day this year by hiking one of the areas most scenic trails! We will be hiking the Cliatt-Creek Trail.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEerk_0a7Ca7Cx00

Growing Up Wild! (Grades K-4 - $20)

Appling, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 6420 Pollards Pond Road, Appling, GA 30802

Students will explore the wildlife and the world around while visiting Mistletoe State Park.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6WyB_0a7Ca7Cx00

Babysitting & CPR/First Aid Training (Grades 6-12 - $50)

Appling, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 6420 Pollards Pond Road, Appling, GA 30802

Participants will learn what it takes to become a safe & successful babysitter!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvSQx_0a7Ca7Cx00

Tommy & Nicole - Live @ Back Paddle Brewing

Lincolnton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 3472 Bethany Church Rd, Lincolnton, GA

Tommy & Nicole will be performing live at Back Paddle Brewing on Sat, May 29th from 6pm to 9pm. This acoustic duo offers a wide range of genres including Americana, Rock, Blues, Country, Folk...

Learn More
With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

