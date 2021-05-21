Live events coming up in Lincolnton
(LINCOLNTON, GA) Lincolnton is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincolnton:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2160 Lexington Rd, Washington, GA
Celebrate more than 200 years of agricultural heritage and get a glimpse into one family's life on a plantation. Mule Competitions & Plowing Demonstrations * Arts & Crafts * Vintage Cars * Antique...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 3725 Mistletoe Road, Appling, GA 30802
Celebrate National Trail Day this year by hiking one of the areas most scenic trails! We will be hiking the Cliatt-Creek Trail.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 6420 Pollards Pond Road, Appling, GA 30802
Students will explore the wildlife and the world around while visiting Mistletoe State Park.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 6420 Pollards Pond Road, Appling, GA 30802
Participants will learn what it takes to become a safe & successful babysitter!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 3472 Bethany Church Rd, Lincolnton, GA
Tommy & Nicole will be performing live at Back Paddle Brewing on Sat, May 29th from 6pm to 9pm. This acoustic duo offers a wide range of genres including Americana, Rock, Blues, Country, Folk...