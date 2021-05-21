newsbreak-logo
Ganado, AZ

Ganado events coming up

Ganado Updates
Ganado Updates
 1 day ago

(GANADO, AZ) Ganado has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ganado:

19th Annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

One day ride from Window Rock to Flagstaff on 8/21/21\n

Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery clean up

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Fort Defiance, AZ

FORT DEFIANCE – Clean up of the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring own plastic bags, tools, and water. Information: Daniel Yazza, 928-206-3970.

God's Living Water Chalk Talks

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bring a friend, family, all ages to SEE, HEAR and EXPERIENCE God's Living Word as a blank, gray canvas transforms into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. Dwight & family sing beautifully and...

Drexel Run

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Lupton Rd, St Michaels, AZ

Drexel Run October 23 - 25, 2020 St. Michael Indian School proudly announces the 1st Annual Drexel Run. Participants can competitive run, stroll, or walk the races. The Drexel Run promotes health...

SEO Training Course for Beginners / Marketing Professionals.

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Digital Marketing Training course is scheduled from June 2, 2021,- June 25, 2021, US PST - Wednesday & Friday (6:30 PM - 8:30 PM )

ABOUT

With Ganado Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

