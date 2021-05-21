Ganado events coming up
(GANADO, AZ) Ganado has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ganado:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
One day ride from Window Rock to Flagstaff on 8/21/21\n
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: Fort Defiance, AZ
FORT DEFIANCE – Clean up of the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring own plastic bags, tools, and water. Information: Daniel Yazza, 928-206-3970.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Bring a friend, family, all ages to SEE, HEAR and EXPERIENCE God's Living Word as a blank, gray canvas transforms into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. Dwight & family sing beautifully and...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: Lupton Rd, St Michaels, AZ
Drexel Run October 23 - 25, 2020 St. Michael Indian School proudly announces the 1st Annual Drexel Run. Participants can competitive run, stroll, or walk the races. The Drexel Run promotes health...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Digital Marketing Training course is scheduled from June 2, 2021,- June 25, 2021, US PST - Wednesday & Friday (6:30 PM - 8:30 PM )