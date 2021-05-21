Ganado events coming up

(GANADO, AZ) Ganado has a full slate of live events coming up.

19th Annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride Window Rock, AZ

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

One day ride from Window Rock to Flagstaff on 8/21/21



Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery clean up Fort Defiance, AZ

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Fort Defiance, AZ

FORT DEFIANCE – Clean up of the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring own plastic bags, tools, and water. Information: Daniel Yazza, 928-206-3970.

God's Living Water Chalk Talks St Michaels, AZ

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bring a friend, family, all ages to SEE, HEAR and EXPERIENCE God's Living Word as a blank, gray canvas transforms into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. Dwight & family sing beautifully and...

Drexel Run St Michaels, AZ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Lupton Rd, St Michaels, AZ

Drexel Run October 23 - 25, 2020 St. Michael Indian School proudly announces the 1st Annual Drexel Run. Participants can competitive run, stroll, or walk the races. The Drexel Run promotes health...

SEO Training Course for Beginners / Marketing Professionals. Fort Defiance, AZ

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Digital Marketing Training course is scheduled from June 2, 2021,- June 25, 2021, US PST - Wednesday & Friday (6:30 PM - 8:30 PM )