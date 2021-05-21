newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, AR

Live events coming up in Clinton

Posted by 
Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 1 day ago

(CLINTON, AR) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUZYu_0a7Ca4Ym00

Chamber Cupcake Wars

Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

The Chamber is hosting a Cupcake War competition in conjunction with our Cupcakes and Characters Event for this same day. Each participant must provide 26 cupcakes to be judged. 24 of these...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mmn3_0a7Ca4Ym00

Wedding Shower honoring Kannon Bradley and Lynnlee Bryant

Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 664 AR-16, Clinton, AR

Wedding shower for Kannon and Lynnlee at First General Baptist Church fellowship hall. The couple is registered at theknot.com, Amazon.com, and Target. All friends and relatives are invited.

Learn More

Fairfield Bay's Got Talent

Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

Fairfield Bay's Got Talent at Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088, Fairfield Bay, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELJse_0a7Ca4Ym00

Live acoustic music by Chase Riley

Choctaw, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Come out for a great night of live music as we welcome Chase Riley on stage for the first time here at the Choctaw VFW. $5 cover, must be 21 or older to enter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMkm0_0a7Ca4Ym00

Shirley Homecoming Celebration

Shirley, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 489 AR-9, Shirley, AR

The town of Shirley, Arkansas, is picturesquely positioned in the Ozark Mountains with the Middle Fork of the Little Red River within sight of the heart of downtown. This prime location makes the...

Learn More
Clinton Journal

Clinton Journal

Clinton, AR
7
Followers
14
Post
111
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, AR
Fairfield Bay, AR
Government
City
Fairfield Bay, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Local Events#Live Theater#Sun May#Theknot Com#Amazon Com#Target#Sun Jun#In Person Events#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Stage#Downtown#Ar Wedding Shower#Ar Fairfield Bay#Ozark Mountains#Remote Audiences#Live Remote Experience#Choctaw Vfw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clinton, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Calendar, May 12

The Clinton Rotary is selling Clinton Coordinates t-shirts: With your $20 purchase you get a stylish t-shirt and a chance to win the GIFT BOX. The Gift Box contains donations from local businesses such as an airfryer appliance, an electric griddle, a Razorback flag and pole, gift certificates from Vandygriffs, and an outdoor umbrella from Regions to name a few. You can get all this and with proceeds going to support scholarships for our local youth. At a later date the Rotary will be announcing when the drawing will take place. The Drawing will be held in the park to announce the winner. Shirts can be purchased and ordered on the Clinton Rotary Facebook page or from a Rotarian or at Blagg Law Firm.
Fairfield Bay, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Confusion, shouts as Fairfield Bay suspends ambulance service

FAIRFIELD BAY — A May 5 announcement about the suspension of operations by Fairfield Bay EMS, the city’s volunteer ambulance service, led to a heated city council meeting that afternoon over concerns about coverage. In an unsigned statement released to the press and handed out at the council meeting, the...
Fairfield Bay, ARkffb.com

Fairfield Bay Celebrating 501 Area Code Day with Specials

Celebrating that we live in the 501 area code on Saturday, May 1st! All Day event! The following businesses are helping to celebrate and here’s what they are offering:. Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Dine-in or Drive-by lunch at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. We will be serving Mexican casserole, confetti bean salad, tortilla chips, and a beverage. $5.00 for one meal. All proceeds will go to the mural beautification project in the Towne Center.
Heber Springs, ARkffb.com

Heber Springs to Celebrate 501 Day at Markers Market

Help us celebrate 501 Day on May 1st at Makers Market on the Square! The Fairfield Bay Chamber will be hosting a food drive at our booth to benefit local food pantries. Bring food items such as cereal, peanut butter and canned food. You can also drop off food at the Chamber office at 110 S. 7th St. prior to the event. Waste Connections of Arkansas will be giving out 501 hot dogs!