Live events coming up in Clinton

(CLINTON, AR) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

Chamber Cupcake Wars Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

The Chamber is hosting a Cupcake War competition in conjunction with our Cupcakes and Characters Event for this same day. Each participant must provide 26 cupcakes to be judged. 24 of these...

Wedding Shower honoring Kannon Bradley and Lynnlee Bryant Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 664 AR-16, Clinton, AR

Wedding shower for Kannon and Lynnlee at First General Baptist Church fellowship hall. The couple is registered at theknot.com, Amazon.com, and Target. All friends and relatives are invited.

Fairfield Bay's Got Talent Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

Fairfield Bay's Got Talent at Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088, Fairfield Bay, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Live acoustic music by Chase Riley Choctaw, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Come out for a great night of live music as we welcome Chase Riley on stage for the first time here at the Choctaw VFW. $5 cover, must be 21 or older to enter.

Shirley Homecoming Celebration Shirley, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 489 AR-9, Shirley, AR

The town of Shirley, Arkansas, is picturesquely positioned in the Ozark Mountains with the Middle Fork of the Little Red River within sight of the heart of downtown. This prime location makes the...