New River, AZ

New River events calendar

New River Daily
 1 day ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1ibT_0a7Ca2nK00

Tina Bailey Band Returns!

New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 46202 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

We've got a great show for you tonight! Tina Bailey Band returns to Glossy Heifer Stage! Come on out for a nice of great food and music on the patio!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7jYy_0a7Ca2nK00

Business Leaders Spring Summit

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 01:00 PM

Event Name: Business Leaders Spring Summit Event Type(s): Chamber Event Description:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKl3q_0a7Ca2nK00

Calvin Rainwater live @ Roadrunner Saloon

New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 47801 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

Calvin Rainwater live @ Roadrunner Saloon at Roadrunner Restaurant & Saloon, Sun City West, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2aTZ_0a7Ca2nK00

ANTHEM SPRINT TRIATHLON

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ

This reverse order sprint triathlon will kick-off your fall season with a bang! The Anthem Sprint Triathlon, hosted in conjunction with North Valley Multisport, is held in a great location and on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49o3WN_0a7Ca2nK00

Morning Meeting

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:15 AM

Address: 3715 W Anthem Way #110, Anthem, AZ

6/10/2021 CURRENTLY MORNING MEETING IS BEING OFFERED IN HYBRID PLATFORM. AS SOON AS YOU'RE READY, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO JOIN US IN PERSON IN THE PALMCROFT AUDITORIUM. IF YOU'RE JOINING US ONLINE THE...

ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

