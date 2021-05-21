New River events calendar

(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New River:

Tina Bailey Band Returns! New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 46202 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

We've got a great show for you tonight! Tina Bailey Band returns to Glossy Heifer Stage! Come on out for a nice of great food and music on the patio!

Business Leaders Spring Summit Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 01:00 PM

Event Name: Business Leaders Spring Summit Event Type(s): Chamber Event Description:

Calvin Rainwater live @ Roadrunner Saloon New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 47801 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

Calvin Rainwater live @ Roadrunner Saloon at Roadrunner Restaurant & Saloon, Sun City West, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm

ANTHEM SPRINT TRIATHLON Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ

This reverse order sprint triathlon will kick-off your fall season with a bang! The Anthem Sprint Triathlon, hosted in conjunction with North Valley Multisport, is held in a great location and on...

Morning Meeting Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:15 AM

Address: 3715 W Anthem Way #110, Anthem, AZ

6/10/2021 CURRENTLY MORNING MEETING IS BEING OFFERED IN HYBRID PLATFORM. AS SOON AS YOU'RE READY, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO JOIN US IN PERSON IN THE PALMCROFT AUDITORIUM. IF YOU'RE JOINING US ONLINE THE...