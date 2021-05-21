newsbreak-logo
Crescent City, FL

Live events Crescent City — what’s coming up

Crescent City Today
 1 day ago

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Crescent City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENvkF_0a7Ca01s00

Psycho Magnets are back! Log Cabin Bar

Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 699 3rd Ave, Welaka, FL

One of the Log Cabin's favorites is back. PSYCHO MAGNETS are bringing that Party Rock back. Get ready to sing along and dance!

Seeds-to-Sprouts

Bunnell, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, FL 32110

Seeds-to-Sprouts is a 3 day camp from 9am-12pm where 4-H members ages 8-10 can learn all about gardening through hands on experiences!

Switch N' Whisky

Crescent City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL

Switch N’ Whisky is the result of nearly three and a half years of hard work, perseverance and vision. In the fall of 2016, Hatchet (bass) and Coby Dante (guitar) set out...

A.U.C.E. CATFISH $15.95

Crescent City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL

An event every week that begins at 4:00 pm on Friday, repeating indefinitely span $15.95

HomeGrownLive with Colby Craig

Crescent City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL

If have you have not heard Colby Craig with HomeGrownLive, then you are truly missing out! Some of the best musicians traveling the circuit today,

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

