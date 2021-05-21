Events on the Alpine calendar

(ALPINE, TX) Alpine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alpine:

Ross Fleming Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Alpine recording artist Ross Fleming is LIVE at Old Gringo Coffee and Cocktails Friday May21st!



David Marez LIVE- Tejano Music Series 2021 Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

David Marez LIVE- Tejano Music Series 2021 at OldGringo Coffee and Cocktails, 101 West Avenue E, Alpine, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 08:00 pm

Cadillac Kings Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Cadillac Kings take the stage at Old Gringo Coffee and Cocktails Saturday May 22nd!



Keegan McInroe Band LIVE at the Gringo! Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Keegan McInroe Band LIVE at the Gringo! at OldGringo Coffee and Cocktails, 101 West Avenue E, Alpine, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

OA Workweekend Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 16400 End of, Ranch Rd 1832, Fort Davis, TX

Join us for a weekend of work and fellowship as we get camp ready for summer. We will also have a BBQ, Fee is $20. Be sure to register at https://www.buffalotrailbsa.org/