Alpine, TX

Events on the Alpine calendar

Posted by 
Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 1 day ago

(ALPINE, TX) Alpine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alpine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndGyj_0a7CZzRx00

Ross Fleming

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Alpine recording artist Ross Fleming is LIVE at Old Gringo Coffee and Cocktails Friday May21st!\n

David Marez LIVE- Tejano Music Series 2021

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

David Marez LIVE- Tejano Music Series 2021 at OldGringo Coffee and Cocktails, 101 West Avenue E, Alpine, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 08:00 pm

Cadillac Kings

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Cadillac Kings take the stage at Old Gringo Coffee and Cocktails Saturday May 22nd!\n

Keegan McInroe Band LIVE at the Gringo!

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Keegan McInroe Band LIVE at the Gringo! at OldGringo Coffee and Cocktails, 101 West Avenue E, Alpine, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1df0Kf_0a7CZzRx00

OA Workweekend

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 16400 End of, Ranch Rd 1832, Fort Davis, TX

Join us for a weekend of work and fellowship as we get camp ready for summer. We will also have a BBQ, Fee is $20. Be sure to register at https://www.buffalotrailbsa.org/

Alpine, TX
With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Alpine, TX Posted by
Alpine News Flash

Get hired! Job openings in and around Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Athletic Team Bus Drivers -Commercial Driver's License (CDL); 4. OR RN; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/21/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $2,100 to $3,000/Week; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year; 9. CDL A Drivers - Dry Van - $75,000-$83,000 Annually - Home Weekly; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Earn $1.40-$1.45/Mile;
Alpine, TX Posted by
Alpine News Flash

Job alert: These jobs are open in Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Branch Manager; 5. Athletic Team Bus Drivers -Commercial Driver's License (CDL); 6. Pizza Delivery Driver; 7. Program and Provider Coordinator - Rural Counties; 8. Respiratory Therapist | Marathon, FL; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 10. CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening;
Alpine, TX Posted by
Alpine News Flash

Where's the cheapest gas in Alpine?

(ALPINE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Alpine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Toms Triangle at 1500 W Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Valero at 708 N 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Alpine, TX Posted by
Alpine News Flash

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. Occupational Therapist; 2. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 4. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 5. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week Minimum - Excellent Benefits;
Alpine, TX Posted by
Alpine News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. OR RN; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Earn $1.40-$1.45/Mile; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 8. CDL A Drivers - Dry Van - $75,000-$83,000 Annually - Home Weekly;
Texas State Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Brewster County, TX Alpine Avalanche

Art cars for a cause

The Gambler 500, a navigational adventure rally, is coming to the Big Bend for its second time this weekend, May 14-16. It started 10 years ago in Oregon as a fun way to pick up litter from off road trails, with art cars, jalopies, and junkers forming an unlikely parade. It has since evolved into an international phenomenon.
Alpine, TX Posted by
Alpine News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. OR RN; 2. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70,000-$90,000/Year; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $2,100 to $3,000/Week; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Earn $1.40-$1.45/Mile; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $78,000/Year +$5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Economy Posted by
Alpine News Flash

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 2. Top Producing Sales / Insurance agents.; 3. Branch Manager; 4. Seeking Full-time Senior Care Provider In Alpine; 5. Occupational Therapist; 6. Pizza Delivery Driver; 7. OR RN; 8. Desk Clerk/Campus Operator; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Earn $1.40-$1.45/Mile;
Alpine, TX Newswest9.com

An unnatural sight in the desert: The 40-year story of 'The Desk'

ALPINE, Texas — Kevin Urbanczyk is more trail master than his self-acknowledged title of trail steward. He is also an advisor for the Hancock Hill Club, which helps develop, improve and maintain nearly 10 miles of natural trail on Hancock Hill. "It's a long history of people appreciating the Chihuahuan...