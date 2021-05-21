newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 1 day ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) West Jefferson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Jefferson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cSNR_0a7CZxgV00

Tres Cerveza & Shoot to Thrill

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson, NC

Tres Cerveza, a ZZ Top Tribute & Shoot to Thrill, an AC/DC Tribute May 29 – Festival Stage Two awesome bands will play on the Festival Stage! Tres Cerveza, a regional band based in Helton Beach NC...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AtcW_0a7CZxgV00

Frontier Day

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Come out to the Saloon Studios Old West Town for a day of cowboy reenactments of days long ago on the Frontier! Learn about 19th-century firearms, watch a blacksmith forge metal, spinners weave...

Learn More

S2T Rocks Jefferson City, NC

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson, NC

S2T Rocks Jefferson City, NC at Saloon Studios Live, 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RD46h_0a7CZxgV00

Nick Chandler and Delivered at The Blue Ridge Theater in Glendale Springs NC

Glendale Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Event in Glendale Springs, NC by Nick Chandler and Delivered on Saturday, May 22 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCu6H_0a7CZxgV00

Acrylic Pouring Workshop

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Join Instructor Lisa Drum for this 3 hour workshop on acrylic pouring, a spontaneous and fun way to apply paint to a surface! Level: Beginner All materials provided

Learn More
West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
13
Followers
19
Post
462
Views
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Jefferson, NC
Government
City
Glendale Springs, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old West#West Town#Live Events#Firearms#Local Events#Festival#Live Bands#Nc Tres Cerveza#Ac Dc#The Saloon#Frontier#Nc Join#Zz Top Tribute Shoot#Saloon Studios Live#In Person Events#Helton Beach Nc#In Person Attendance#Cowboy Reenactments#Fun#Live Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ashe County, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Ashe Arts Council presents Friday's in the Park: introducing Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road

Ashe County Arts Council will be introducing Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road on Friday, May 21 as a kick-off for their Friday's in the Park concert series. Every third Friday, from the months of May to August, the outdoor concerts will feature well-known, local and regional musicians. Dates for the concerts are May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20. The concerts are free and start at 7 p.m. The outdoor concerts will have a limited audience and participants must sign up in advance at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Ashe County, NCWatauga Democrat

Ashe County Arts Council sponsors Auction for the Arts

For more than 40 years, the Ashe County Arts Council has provided Ashe County citizens with art experiences. Now comes a unique, first-time opportunity for not only Ashe County citizens, but for anyone with access to the internet. Beginning on Monday, June 7, and ending on Saturday, June 12, art,...
Ashe County, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Faith Notes

Send your faith note item to chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the current COVID-19 crisis, times and dates are subject to change; contact the facility for the most current information. Appalachian Church. Appalachian Church invites all to join each Sunday at...
Jefferson, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Happy Tails to hold fundraiser and bid farewell to founder

JEFFERSON — On May 8, Happy Tails Rescue will be holding a fundraiser raffle to raise money and to bid farewell to founder BJ Pimm. There will be live music, food and a raffle with over 30 prizes which have been donated by business in West Jefferson. The event will...
Ashe County, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Ashe County Arts Council Presents Fridays in the Park Concert Series

Arts Council programming returns with Fridays in the Park Concert Series at Ashe Park. Every third Friday, May-August, the outdoor concerts will feature well-known, local and regional musicians. Mark your calendars for May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20. The concerts are free and start at 7 p.m. The outdoor concerts will have a limited audience and participants must sign up in advance at www.ashecountyarts.org.