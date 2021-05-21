newsbreak-logo
Browning, MT

Browning calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Browning News Alert
 1 day ago

(BROWNING, MT) Browning is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Browning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274flM_0a7CZwnm00

Cut Bank High School All-Class Reunion

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The All Class Reunion will be held in conjunction with the Lewis & Clark Festival for one action packed weekend. Is is not too early to start planning your decade parties, which will be Friday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i33Xy_0a7CZwnm00

Invasive Trauma Interventions

Valier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Go beyond our IFAK Life Saver class with IVs, Crics, Needle Decomp and NPAs. Class information: https://www.independencetraining.com/training/invasive-trauma-interventions/ Email us for more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5Q8R_0a7CZwnm00

Big Sky Drive - Cut Bank Creek Brewery

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Music event by Big Sky Drive on Friday, May 28 2021

ABOUT

With Browning News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

