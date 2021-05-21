newsbreak-logo
Spencer, WV

Spencer events coming up

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 1 day ago

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Spencer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvPG4_0a7CZvv300

Independence Day

Grantsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Also called the Fourth of July, Independence Day is a national holiday that celebrates America's declared independence from the United Kingdom on July 4, 1776. American cities across the country...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoZzM_0a7CZvv300

3rd Annual BBCC

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

3rd Annual BBCC at 1883 Ripley Rd, Ripley, WV 25271-5113, United States on Mon Jul 19 2021 at 09:00 am to Sat Jul 24 2021 at 09:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz52G_0a7CZvv300

Craft Weekend

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

Three weekend craft workshops are offered. Topics are painting (instructed by Debbie Lester), basketry (Elaine Sinclair), and stained glass (Stephanie Danz).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22edgC_0a7CZvv300

Doddridge County Varsity Baseball @ Roane County

Spencer, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 1 Raider Way, Spencer, WV

The Roane County (Spencer, WV) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Doddridge County (West Union, WV) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

Me of My Dreams: Career Ready! Summer Camp

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

This camp is for D/HH youth ages 14-21. Click on cover photo to view the full flyer. Call 304-519-4769 (VP/VRS) or email hottle2000@yahoo.com for more info. Follow the link to register...

Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

