Spencer events coming up

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Spencer area:

Independence Day Grantsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Also called the Fourth of July, Independence Day is a national holiday that celebrates America's declared independence from the United Kingdom on July 4, 1776. American cities across the country...

3rd Annual BBCC Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

3rd Annual BBCC at 1883 Ripley Rd, Ripley, WV 25271-5113, United States on Mon Jul 19 2021 at 09:00 am to Sat Jul 24 2021 at 09:00 am

Craft Weekend Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

Three weekend craft workshops are offered. Topics are painting (instructed by Debbie Lester), basketry (Elaine Sinclair), and stained glass (Stephanie Danz).

Doddridge County Varsity Baseball @ Roane County Spencer, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 1 Raider Way, Spencer, WV

The Roane County (Spencer, WV) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Doddridge County (West Union, WV) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

Me of My Dreams: Career Ready! Summer Camp Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

This camp is for D/HH youth ages 14-21. Click on cover photo to view the full flyer. Call 304-519-4769 (VP/VRS) or email hottle2000@yahoo.com for more info. Follow the link to register...